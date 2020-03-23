'The View' Fans Call New Telecommuting Format a 'Disaster' While Co-Hosts Quarantine at Home

The View is trying out a new telecommuting format, while the co-hosts quarantine at home during the coronavirus pandemic, but fans of the show are calling it a "disaster." On Monday's episode of the daytime talk show, Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Sara Haines were the only two in the studio, as Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar joined in from their homes via personal web cameras. Meghan McCain was noticeably absent, having recently revealed that she is pregnant and would telecommute from home.

Fans were not really feeling the new layout, and many have been expressing themselves on social media. "Doing the show remote is NOT working. Too much talking over each other. Hard to follow and watch," a viewer tweeted to the show. One of the main issues fans seemed to have was the quality of Behar's camera, with one tweeting that "whatever system she's using in her home is dragging no one can understand what she is saying."

I’m just gonna say it...Joy looks a hot ass mess! Self isolation don’t mean you need to let yourself go if you gotta get in front of your fans on camera! But I get it, this struggle is REAL!! #TheView pic.twitter.com/AQpnV7MuhK — ClassyLady62 (@CLady62) March 23, 2020

