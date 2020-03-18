Savannah Guthrie Co-Anchors 'Today' From Her Home Amid Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Savannah Guthrie will anchor Today from her home beginning on Wednesday, March 18 out of "an abundance of caution" after she began to experience a sore throat and runny nose. The decision, which Guthrie announced on social media Tuesday night, came under the advice of NBC's medical team and just after a staffer on the morning show tested positive for coronavirus.

Things look a little different for us this morning. @savannahguthrie wasn’t feeling her best, so in an abundance of caution and to model the vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, she followed the advice of NBC’s medical team and is working from home. pic.twitter.com/kAszjLblS0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 18, 2020

"Hi everybody!" Guthrie tweeted to her followers and fans of the Today show. "Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I'm staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose."

"This was the advice of NBC's superb medical team and my bosses," she added. "I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. [Love your neighbor] So see you tomorrow on TODAY - from my basement!"

Currently, Hoda Kotb remains the only co-anchor taping in-studio. Along with Guthrie, both Al Roker and Craig Melvin are also remaining at home, the two being pulled off the air after the 3rd Hour of Today staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. Just as with Guthrie, Roker has continued to give weather forecasts from his home.

On Monday, NBC announced they were informed overnight that the staffer had tested positive. The announcement was made on-air by Guthrie and Kotb after NBC News President Noah Oppenheim sent a memo to employees on Sunday.

"We have learned that a TODAY employee based at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and working for the 9am hour has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19)," Oppenheim wrote. "We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery."

"As you know, we have been preparing for this possibility and are taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A," he added, "Additionally, we are identifying employees who had been in close proximity to the affected employee and — while not required to do so by the NY Health Department — are in the process of asking those who had close contact to self-isolate."

Roker and Melvin have since assured fans that they are doing fine.