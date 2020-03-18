'Today' Host Savannah Guthrie Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

On Tuesday, a day after announcing that one of the staffers on the third hour of the Today Show had tested positive for the coronavirus, Savannah Guthrie has announced on Twitter that she will be self-quarantining in her home. While Guthrie did not mention that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, she noted that she will be self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution after she began to experience symptoms such as a "mild sore throat and runny nose." Like weatherman Al Roker, Guthrie will be performing her Today Show duties from her home during this self-isolation period.

Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose. 1/2 — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 18, 2020

This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. #loveyourneighbor So see you tomorrow on TODAY - from my basement! — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 18, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Guthrie noted that her decision to stay at home was made with the advice of NBC's medical team and her bosses in mind. The Today anchor said that she was feeling "good" and that she hopes to be back in action in no time. At the end of her message, she urged her followers to "#loveyourneighbor" and to take these safety measures seriously during such a difficult time.

On Monday, Guthrie and her co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced that Roker and Craig Melvin had been pulled off the air after a staffer on the third hour had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Personal note, for this show: Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus," Guthrie said on Today. "So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what's going on with them. We promise to keep you posted. Both are fine right now. They feel good. But caution is the order of the day."

Following the news, both Roker and Melvin took to social media to share that they were doing alright after choosing to self-isolate. The longtime meteorologist also noted that he'll be doing his weather forecasts from his home for the time being as he engages in this quarantine.