'SNL' Viewers Slam Michael Che's Dig at Steve Irwin, Crocodile Hunter on 'Weekend Update'

Michael Che found himself in a bit of hot water following the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. While the Weekend Update anchor brought up the coronavirus and made light of the disease, fans were none too pleased to see Che joked anchored the joke by bringing up the late Steve Irwin, as USA Today noted.

"I don't want to make jokes about this coronavirus and not because it's too sad," Che said. "It's because I don't know that I don't have it yet and if I do have it, the internet is going to play this clip of me making fun of it over and over again."

Che went on to joke about Irwin's passing while tying into the virus, saying: "Imagine if there was a video of the Crocodile Hunter making fun of stingrays." As USA Today notes, Irwin died in 2006 after a stingray attacked him while working on the project, Ocean's Deadliest. Given his tragic passing, SNL viewers had plenty to say about Che's quip on Twitter.

That Steve Irwin joke pic.twitter.com/HPyc0D85E3 — jax ☘️ (@jaxbra) March 1, 2020

"May have to throw hands with Michael Che for that Steve Irwin joke...." one viewer wrote.

"NO, it’s still too early for Steve Irwin jokes!" another Twitter user wrote about Che's joke.

"awww not a steve irwin joke che," yet another user lamented.

Che's joke comes about a week after Irwin's family honored what would have been his 58th birthday. On Instagram, Irwin's daughter, Bindi Irwin, noted the occasion by writing a lovely tribute to her father.

"Dad, Today is your birthday. I had an extra strong cup of tea just how you liked it," Bindi's caption began. "I hugged Mum for you and told her how much we love her. Robert and I went on a hike through the mountains you cherished. I watched one of your documentaries with Chandler and shared stories about you. I walked through your office in the zoo and smiled at our old family photographs. Today and every day I miss you and love you beyond description. You’re always with me."

Irwin's widow, Terri Irwin, also marked the special day on Twitter by posting throwback photos of her late husband and writing a touching tribute to boot.

"Today would’ve been Steve’s 58th birthday. While my heart aches missing him every day, I’m determined to celebrate what he loved the most," Terri wrote on Twitter. "He was happiest spending time [Australia Zoo] [with Bindi Irwin] and [Robert Irwin]. He was my best friend, best dad, & built the best Zoo. I love you."

Photo credit: Will Heath/NBC