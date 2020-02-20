'Criminal Minds' Series Finale: Matthew Gray Gubler's Last Photo Sparks Big Twitter Reactions

On Wednesday, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, but ahead of the big two-part ending, series star Matthew Gray Gubler shared a photo that sparked some big reactions with fans on Twitter. In the post, Gubler shared a photo of the main props he kept with him while filming the show, revealing his character's gun, watch, photo ID, and desk nameplate.

Fans were moved by the post, with one writing, "Thank you for being the best Spencer Reid we ever could have asked for."

i’ve carried these 3 props with me almost every day for the last 15 years. after tonight i’ll just carry them in my heart where i will forever keep memories of the best crew, the best cast, and the best fands (fans/friends) a fictional crimefighter could ever have pic.twitter.com/outlIaMEfZ — matthew gray gubler (@GUBLERNATION) February 19, 2020

"Spencer Reid will always be in our hearts. I love you my friend. Thank you so much for all these years and for giving your heart for this amazing character," added another fan.

Scroll down to see more fan reactions to Gubler's emotional post.