'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Convinced the Turtle Is Jesse McCartney

Fans of The Masked Singer think they've solved the mystery of who's wearing the Turtle costume. After tonight's installment of the singing competition series, viewers flooded theories about the man behind Turtle's voice. As it turns out, an overwhelming amount of them seem to think its Jesse McCartney behind the mask.

Turtle was Seoul supposed to be a throw off or was it a hint at (Beautiful) Soul, Jesse McCartney you are not slick #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/uLNpnUztUP — 𝐜𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝 🤠 (@twentydiamond) February 13, 2020

"Jesse McCartney, we know that’s you on The Masked Singer," wrote one viewer, while another chimed in with "the turtle on the masked singer is Jesse McCartney, I will not be taking any comments." A third cemented their claim by tweeting, "The only one I feel 100% confident in my guess it the turtle is Jesse McCartney."

McCartney got his start as a child actor on the soap opera All My Children in the late 1990s, but soon parlayed his talents to both acting and singing. He was a member of the boy band Dream Street before embarking on a successful solo career. He's had guest roles as two different characters on Law & Order as well as Law & Order: SVU and continues to regularly appear in shows like Major Crimes and Fear the Walking Dead.

On the big screen, he's done a number of voiceover roles, including his portrayal Theodore Seville in The Chipmunks franchise.

Earlier on Wednesday, another boy band alum accidentally revealed who Turtle was supposed to be. While The Backstreet Boys appeared Tuesday on Watch What Happens Live, band member Nick Carter ended up spilling the beans that the costume was created for him to wear. Of course, he had to turn down the show because "we were busy."

Host Andy Cohen also asked fellow Backstreet Boy AJ McLean if he was one wearing the shell, though he made it clear it wasn't him, either.

"Oh my God, this is still going on? No, because I’m here right now, so I’m clearly not the turtle," he replied.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox