'The Conners' Live: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Conners is just hours away from airing its first ever live show, and we have all the details on how to watch, what time it starts, and what channel fans need to be tuned into. The Conners Live airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC. Viewers will want to check their local listings to determine which channel ABC is in their area. Viewers who choose to stream rather than watch TV live broadcast may want to look into live TV subscription options that are available from streaming services such as Hulu and Sling.

For the first time ever, The Conners goes LIVE on both coasts. Don't miss #TheConnersLive TONIGHT at 8|7c only on ABC! pic.twitter.com/iAn2Elqq3b — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) February 11, 2020

While speaking to Variety about the special episode, showrunner Bruce Helford said, "We’re obviously going to get a lot of new viewers, so we wanted to show them a good episode of The Conners as it is. There’s a lot going on in the show emotionally between Harris and Mark, and Dan and Darlene, and Dan and his girlfriend Louise."

He added, "At the same time, we said if we were going to do this, we didn’t want it to sound preachy in any way, shape or form. This family is political enough in their way because the working class is hit every day by what’s going on at the top. We wanted to be sure that was represented but naturally and organically represented — and just kind of scattered throughout."

During this special live episode, The Conners will be watching the results of the New Hampshire primary roll in with the rest of America. @THEsaragilbert doesn't even know what her character Darlene is going to say. Made in partnership with @TheConnersABC pic.twitter.com/IFzH0pRJyg — ATTN: (@attn) February 8, 2020

Andy Kubitz, executive VP of programming strategy at ABC Entertainment, also commented on the live episode of The Conners, explaining, "We’re always looking for opportunities to create compelling live events and programs that showcase the wide array of talent on our network."

"The Conners is a great example of a topical show that lends itself to reacting to a real-time event — in this case, the New Hampshire primary — in an entertaining and comedic way," Kubitz continued. "If the stars align on other projects like this in the future, we’re completely open to embracing them. This is the very definition of appointment television."