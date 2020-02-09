Oscars 2020: What's Inside the $215,000 Gift Bag for Nominees

Each year, the Oscar nominees receive a special, famously extravagant gift bag. This year, marketing company Distinctive Assets' astonishing gift bag is worth an estimated $215,000 and includes trips, CBD goods, beauty products, tickets to a wellness retreat in Malibu and even a vape pen. So if you see Laura Dern enjoying a cruise on a yacht on Instagram, you know where she got the tickets.

This is Distinctive Assets' 18th year providing the "Everybody Wins" gift bag, reports USA Today. However, the name is a misnomer, as only the acting and directing nominees get one — sorry, The Avengers: Endgame visual effects team. Just because you got an Oscar nomination, does not mean you are eligible for a gift bag filled with tickets to a night in a Spanish lighthouse.

The swag bags are not authorized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the body that presents the Oscars every year. Back in February 2016, just before the Oscars that year, the Academy sued Distinctive Assets' Lash Fary over trademark infringement and dilution and false advertising for making it appear as though the Oscars did endorse the gift bags in 2016. That year's gifts included bizarre items like sex toys, a "vampire breast lift" and a marijuana vaporizer.

"Distinctive Assets' continued use of the Academy's trademarks not only infringes the Academy's trademarks, but it is also likely to dilute the distinctiveness of the Academy's famous trademarks and tarnish their goodwill," the lawsuit read, USA Today reported at the time. The Academy cited media articles and social media posts that focused on the bizarre items and associated the gift bags with the Oscars.

This year's bag includes nothing as salacious as a "vampire beast lift." Instead, celebrities will receive products like vape pens, a one year membership to LiveItUp, a Johanna Howard Home alpaca throw, books, expensive drinks, makeup, tickets to cruises and personal training sessions. Companies pay a minimum of $4,000 to be included.

The stars receiving the bags this year are Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anthony Hopkins, Brad Pitt, Dern, Kathy Bates, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Todd Phillips, Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. It's not clear if Johansson will receive two since she is a double acting nominee.

Below is the full list of items in this year, via ABC News.

Soma smart-fit bra

Coda Signature chocolate

Officina Bernardi mood bracelet

ProLon meal program

12-day cruise with Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

A. Junod Absinthe

Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky

Stained glass portrait from John Thoman

Blisslights Sky Lite Galaxy Projector

Blush and Whimsy necklace

Carson's Garage novel

CBD Barkeep simple syrup

Celine Victor Luxury Eyelashes

Charabanc luxury car fragrance

Cinema on Paper movie posters

Clinic Pour Vous cosmetic and wellness service

Closys Oral Care

Curlee Girlee book series

Two tickers to Daybreaker

One year membership of Drawing Down the Moon matchmaking service

Up to $25,000 of treatments from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

Essence One sleeping essentials set

Exploding Kittens game

Faro Punta Cumplida stay

Fast Bar premium nut bar

Flora Farms dinner for two

Auberge Resorts two night stay

Baja Baby six-month supply

Eclectic Array shopping experience

Forte Medical urine collection system

Full body rejuvenation with Dr. Rocio Salas Whalen

Golden Door spa certificate

Happiest Tee t-shirts

HFactor Hydrogen Infused Water

Hollowtips Vape Pen

Hotsy Totsy Haus bath bomb

Instytutum facial products

Phone conversation with life coach Jessica McGregor Johnson

Johanna Howard Home alpaca throw

One year membership to LiveItUp

Millianna earrings

Mad Mac Macarons

MOOD Revival natural soy candle

My Flight Pack by ERW hydration product

Muse personal meditation headband

Nutrition for Longevity meal kit

Old Spice Ultra Smooth

VIP Day of Wellness at Origin Stretch and Spa

One-year supply of Oxygenation Foundation

Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Milano

PETA x DIFF Charitable Eyewear x Veestro sunglasses

Pharmazam medication management

Pillow Pops color-coordinated pillows

Próspero Tequila Blanco

Purusha Botanicals Skincare Ritual

Custom security door from Remo Security Doors

Reian Williams Fine Art

Rita Hazan Shine Balm

Respect Your Universe gym gear

Serucell Serum with KFS Cellular Protein Complex

SHEbd Broad Spectrum Hemp Balm

Soul Shropshire candle

Still Standing unisex foot spray

TAPS for Hope Afghan collection

TempSure Envi treatment to reduce facial lines and wrinkles

The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer

The right to Shower cleansers

3d Wellness Retreat in Malibu, California

Tru Niagen vitamins

Trust Me Vodka

Violet one daily pill for monthly breast pain relief

Five-night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger

YOOBTAPE by Yen the Label

The Oscars air Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images