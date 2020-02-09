Oscars 2020: See All the Stars Crammed Into the Class Photo

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the class photo of Oscars 2020 nominees ahead of the big award show. The Oscars are live on Sunday, Feb. 9, and there is a huge lineup of honors to be handed out. The picture shows that the competition is extremely tough.

The Academy shared a wide shot of many Oscar nominees on Twitter. It was taken from overhead, showing a huge crowd of stars, filmmakers and designers gathered around life-size gold statues.

The nominees were gathered for the Oscar nominees luncheon, which was held on Monday, Jan. 27 in Hollywood, California. According to the Oscars website, it was hosted at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.

"Leading up to Oscars 2020, the annual Nominee Luncheon reflects an important moment of community and celebration on the path to Oscar Sunday," the Academy wrote.

The photo included many familiar faces, from director Quentin Tarantino to Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac. Many smiled up at the camera while some seemed distracted on the over-sized photo shoot set.

As fans picked apart the picture, they zoomed in on their favorites in Hollywood. Many Twitter users poked fun at Tarantino's outfit — a casual bowling shirt that stood out in the crowd. Tarantino is representing his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Oscars this year, which is nominated for a number of prestigious awards including best director.

There were some big stars missing from the photo as well. Scarlett Johansson was one of the notable absences, which was especially strange considering that she is nominated twice. The actress is nominated for best actress for Marriage Story, and best supporting actress for Jojo Rabbit.

The 2020 Oscar nominations caused a huge uproar when they were announced last month, but that seems to have people more invested in the results than ever. One huge source of outrage was the best director category, where Greta Gerwig, director of Little Women, was left out. Many fans argued that she deserved a nod for the film, and that women are consistently under-represented in the category.

Little Women did get a nomination for best picture, however, along with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Other nominees include The Irishman, 1917, Parasite, Joker and Ford v Ferrari. The directing category is identical except for a few omissions — namely Ford v Ferrari, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Little Women.

The 2020 Oscars are live on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.