Zak Bagans of ‘Ghost Adventures’ Shuts Down ‘Devil’s Rocking Chair’ Exhibit After Woman Passes out, Employees Cry Uncontrollably

Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans was forced to shut down his Haunted Museum’s “Devil’s Rocking Chair” exhibit on opening day after paranormal activity occurred linked to the chair, which has ties to late paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren and the notorious “Devil Made Me Do It” case.

Bagans, who stars in the Travel Channel series, told TMZ that shortly after the exhibit opened at his Vegas museum on May 28, a woman “collapsed, began bawling and asked, ‘Why is this happening to me?’” She then fell unconscious. At the time of the events, the woman had been in the room directly above the rocking chair exhibit.

Not long after, five tour guides at the museum, which is home to hundreds of paranormal items, began to cry uncontrollably.

The reality TV star and ghost hunter explained that mysterious events had begun occurring even before the exhibit opened, with a light that was focused on the chair going out after a power chord was abruptly “yanked” out of the wall.

As a result of the paranormal activity, Bagans chose to shut the exhibit down until further notice.

Bagans had purchased the chair for a whopping $67,000 in April, reportedly just hours before Warren had passed away at the age of 92 on April 19, from Carl Glatzel, the brother of the young boy at the center of the notorious case.

According to reports, in the early ’80s, an 11-year-old boy named David Glatzel became possessed in a case that came to be known as the “Devil Made Me Do It” case. Warren and her husband Ed were called in to help exorcise the child. During the series of exorcisms that occurred, which the chair still bears the marks of holy water from, the chair would “rock on its own, levitate, and even vanish and reappear.” Warren and her husband had eve reported seeing the Devil sitting in it.

During the final exorcism, the demon possessing the boy had left his body and fled into the body of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who, just months later, killed his landlord. He claimed that the murder was due to his demonic possession, a claim that the Warrens had even backed him up on, though he was ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder.

The case ultimately became the premise of the 1983 book The Devil in Connecticut, and it is believed to have been the inspiration behind The Conjuring 3.