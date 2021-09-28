YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

YouTube star Mel Thompson passed away on Sunday, her family announced this week, leaving fans across the world grieving. Thompson created content about makeup and vlogs about her personal life, with over 170,000 subscribers watching each update. So far, her cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

Thompson was 35 years old, and it was her husband who broke the sad news to fans online. In a post on Thompson’s Instagram account, he wrote: “Mel sadly passed away yesterday. “It’s really hard to just choose 10 photos. We lost a beautiful person. I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It’s great to see how loved she was.”

“And she loved all you right back,” Thompson’s husband assured fans. “I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family… And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content. Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was.”

“She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought. I wish I had her back,” he concluded. The post received an outpouring of condolences from fans, many of whom were completely caught off guard by the news. Thompson had just uploaded her last YouTube video on Friday, Sept. 24, and she had no severe health problems that fans were aware of.

The post received lots of comments and tributes from other prominent creators in the makeup world, including celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge who wrote: “I’m so deeply saddened and shocked. My thoughts are with friends and family…. truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Mel, thank you for always being so wonderful.” YouTuber Nikkia Joy added: “I am in utter shock. This is the most heartbreaking news. I am so so sorry for your loss, the world will not be the same without Mel.”

Thompson leaves behind over 1,200 videos ranging from tutorials to shopping guides and more personal content as well. She was known for her commentary on motherhood and family, openly admitting that she was reticent to have children in the first place. Many fans are picking out the most heartwarming moments from her videos to share online in the wake of her passing.