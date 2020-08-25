YouTube Star Landon Clifford Dead at 19

✖

Landon Clifford, one of the star of the popular YouTube family channel Cam&Fam, died at the age of 19 on Aug. 19. Camryn Clifford confirmed her husband's death in a heartbreaking social media post this weekend, revealing he had been in medically induced coma for six days following a brain injury.

"August 13th 2020 was Landon's last day being the best dad and husband he could be," Camryn wrote to her followers on Instagram Saturday. "After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camryn Clifford (@camandfam) on Aug 21, 2020 at 7:39pm PDT

"He died saving the lives of others. That's the type of person he was," she continued. "Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for." Camryn and Landon are the parents of daughters Collette Briar, 2, and Delilah Rose, who was just born in May. The couple first got together in high school back in 2015, and became teen parents in 2018 with the birth of Collette. They have documented the majority of their journey on YouTube, and as of today have gained more than 1 million followers o their channel.

"It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him," Camryn wrote of her daughters' relationship with their father. "He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn't how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday." She continued that Landon was meant to walk his daughters down the aisle at their weddings and meant to "die old with me," adding, "Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel."

Holding a celebration of life for Landon over the weekend, Camryn concluded, "All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He's looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully."

Camryn's followers sent their love to the family after the tragic death. "I cannot even imagine Cam. I am so incredibly sorry for you & the girls losses. We’re all praying for you over here," one person wrote. "Camryn this is devastating," another commented. "I am so so sorry. I know that nothing I could ever say will ease the pain but know that you girls are in our thoughts." Yet another added, "I can’t even put into words how sorry I am Cam. Praying and thinking about your sweet family."