YouTube HQ Shooting: At Least 11 Injured, Police Report

In an update on the active shooting at the YouTube headquarters, San Bruno Police Department reportedly claimed via police scanner that 11 people have been injured inside the building.

San Bruno Police scanner reports seems to suggest there could be as many as 11 injured in YouTube HQ shooting, there’s talk of transporting individuals to different hospitals — paris martineau (@parismartineau) April 3, 2018

Reports of the shooting initially came in on Tuesday afternoon, and the San Mateo County Sherriff’s Office confirmed to CBS News that authorities were treating the situation as an “active shooter incident.” San Francisco General Hospital also confirmed that they were receiving patients from the shooting, but declined to reveal how many.

The shooting reportedly began at a café on the headquarters campus. Multiple employees took to social media to provide updates.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Another employee, producer Todd Sherman, provided some frightening details.

“We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake,” Sherman wrote in a series of tweets. “I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members.”

Google, the video-hosting site’s parent company, released the following statement via Twitter.

“Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” the official company account tweeted.