YouTube HQ Shooter Identified as Nasim Aghdam

The woman behind the Tuesday afternoon shooting at YouTube’s headquarters has been identified as Nasim Aghdam.

Aghdam, who lived in Southern California, was a YouTuber who had expressed anger towards the video service, TMZ reports.

In a chilling video originally posted on her channel, she lashed out at YouTube for putting age restrictions on her videos. She blamed the service for the decline in her viewership.

“I’m being discriminated against on YouTube, and I’m not the only one,” Aghdam says in the video. “If you go and check my videos, you’ll see that my new videos hardly get viewed. And my old videos that used to get views have stopped getting views.”

She also cited videos by Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj that she felt were more inappropriate than her flagged videos, including one of an ab exercise demonstration.

She also made conspiratorial claims that YouTube personally targeted her because she promoted veganism on her multiple channels.

“This is what they are doing to vegan activists, and many other people who try to promote healthy human and smart living,” Aghdam alleged. “People like me are not good for big businesses, like for animal business, for medicine business and for many other businesses. That’s why they are censoring us.”

Aghdam’s hatred toward the company was also a prominent aspect of her website. She had embedded multiple videos bashing YouTube and wrote several notes condemning them.

“There is no free speech in real world & you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system,” she wrote. “Videos of targeted users are filtered [and] merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos! There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”

Investigators believe Aghdam knew at least one of the victims, according to two law enforcement sources who spoke to CNN.

The investigation into the shooting is still underway, but San Bruno Chief of Police Ed Barberini has confirmed that the shooter, now known as Aghdam, most likely died by suicide.

“Police arrived on scene at 12:48, and immediately began a search for possible shooter or suspect,” Berberini said during a news conference. “Upon arrival, officers encountered numerous employees from the building. It was very chaotic, as you can imagine. We did encounter one victim with an apparent headshot wound towards the front of the business as we arrived.”

He continued, “Several minutes later, while conducting a search of the premises, officers located a second individual with a gunshot wound that may have been self-inflicted. We are still working on confirming that. Two additional victims were located several minutes later at an adjacent business.”