You Can Grab a Fitbit for $69 on Black Friday

Get ready for one of the best Black Friday deals! Wal-Mart has revealed its awesome deal for a Fitbit — check it out below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> We Loved Hearing Exactly How Many Steps It Took to Lose 100 Pounds

Walmart is giving customers the opportunity to shop the majority of its Black Friday 2016 deals early, online. The deals will go live on Walmart’s website beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Walmart’s in-store sale kicks off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.

>> Read more: How Working Moms Can Get 10,000 Steps in a Day

The retailer’s Black Friday circular is available now on the Walmart app, so check it out and get your game plan together. Walmart is also offering some early Black Friday deals exclusively through its app, starting today, giving you an added incentive to download.

Will you be shopping for a FitBit on Black Friday? Share in the comments below.