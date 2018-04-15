Watch: ‘Yodeling Kid’ Performs at Coachella, Meets Justin Bieber

In just under a month, the “Yodeling Kid” Mason Ramsey has made it from the Walmart aisle to the biggest concerts of the year — Coachella.

The 11-year-old Illinois native performed on the Sahara stage of the music festival on Friday afternoon, just before DJ Whethan’s set. Ramsey was captured on video singing “Lovesick Blues” from Hank Williams, the same song that made him famous on the internet. He earned a great reaction from the fans in the crowd, including pop singer Justin Bieber.

April 13: Another fan taken video photo of Justin Bieber, Chaz Somers and Josh Mehl spotted at Indio, California today. #coachella Justin Bieber spotted at Coachella. His Instagram post came true lol 3 pic.twitter.com/SmUdOqT0iA — Bieber Tracker (@celebritracker) April 13, 2018

Bieber, a child singer in his own right, caught up with Ramsey after his performance.

Since his initial video went viral, Ramsey has made an appearance on Ellen, received an encore concert as his hometown Walmart and been booked to perform this weekend at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ramsey told Ellen DeGeneres that being on her show and performing at Coachella meant he had to get on an airplane for the first time in his life.

“It was very good, but driving with the driver, letting me go in the back of the limo, that was awesome,” Ramsey said. “Then I tried some sparkling and eh, it wasn’t so good.”

When asked if he likes Los Angeles, he said, “Yeah, but I’m a country boy. And out in the old country all we do is bale straws of hay and next thing you know you’re sitting under a tree taking a nap with your hat down and a weed in your mouth.”

Ramsey said he first started yodeling by singing Williams songs and learning from his grandfather, though he jokingly said he wasn’t a very good yodeler.

He went on to explain he always sings at Walmart “because that’s the only store we’ve got.”

He said his dream is to perform at the Opry (wish granted), and that if he becomes a famous country singer he will “save up all that money and I’m going to go to college and then I’m going to move to Florida and I’m going to work my way up in a motor home.”

