Fourth XXXTentacion Suspect Arrested and Charged With Murder, Robbery With Deadly Weapon

The fourth suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been captured by police and charged, TMZ reports.

Trayvon Newsome, 20, was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Tuesday, jail records say. Newsome has been brought up on two charges — murder in the first degree and robbery with a deadly weapon. The Broward County Sheriff’s Department revealed that Newsome turned himself in through his lawyer.

In addition to Newsome, police determined that alleged gunman Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Robert Allen were all in the crime and were taken into custody during the length of the investigation before being indicted.

XXXTentacion — real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy — was shot and subsequently died in what police called an armed robbery as the 20-year-old rapper was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Florida. According to the authorities, XXXTentacion’s sports car was blocked by another car. Two masked gunmen emerged from said car and murdered the rapper before fleeing the scene with a Louis Vuitton bag that contained $50,000.

While Boatwright and Newsome were the suspects behind the gun, Williams is believed to be the driver of the vehicle that blocked XXXTentacion’s car, while Allen’s role in the crime is unknown — although he was seen in security footage inside the motorcycle shop. Allen was also previously named as a person of interest wanted on a felony warrant for violating his probation for drug possession and carrying a concealed fireaarm.

XXXTentacion was known for his two albums, as well as his own legal trouble. During the time of his death, he was awaiting trial on domestic violence charges — namely that he beat his pregnant girlfriend — that came from an Oct. 2016 arrest. Popular music streaming service Spotify even pulled the singer’s music from its service briefly following the controversy before it was returned to the platform.

After he died, XXXTentacion’s hit “Sad!” broke a Spotify record with 10.4 million streams on June 19.