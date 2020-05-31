WWE's Paige Is Fired up About George Floyd's Death, Ongoing Protests
There have been several prominent figures making statements about George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests. WWE star Paige is among this group. She has made several statements about the ongoing situations while showing that she is fired up about this situation.
The WWE star took to Twitter to voice her opinions about Floyd's death, the protests and the situations taking place in cities across the country. She showed support for the law enforcement officers that took off their riot gear and marched with the protesters and highlighted the peaceful demonstrations taking place in various cities. Paige also fired back at the various fans and critics alike that wanted to make comments about her statements. There were several Twitter users that criticized the United Kingdom native and her comments about America, but she responded to them with strong statements.
Wow 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/hY0r3wbydg— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 31, 2020
Take a a few minutes and listen to this. Powerful stuff. The officers need to be prosecuted for what they did to #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #ICantBreath https://t.co/fe5VfERAs7— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 28, 2020
See how long my career lasts? By using my platform to spread the #BlackLivesMatter message? https://t.co/3FvVbRxUnO— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 31, 2020
Good. Trash taking itself out. https://t.co/RVeBeSTyYZ— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 31, 2020
If George Floyd was white he wouldn’t be dead. Sit your ass down. If you don’t understand the revolt you don’t understand the problem. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/DscrnZIXqC— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 31, 2020
What do you mean what crime? MURDER!! And also the others to get accessory to murder. They need to be locked up for what they did. https://t.co/naSZripRzy— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 28, 2020
Yesssss 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/NIW4Dr2H2v— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 31, 2020
Girl you didn’t like anyone taking a knee in a peaceful protest. You don’t like the riots after constant and consistent racism. Would you rather them storm the capitol with guns like everyone else because of the lockdown? https://t.co/0fkiioOS5Y— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 29, 2020
Wow this gives me chills!! Yes walk alongside the protestors 👏🏻👏🏻 #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/rpXP7gcf22— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 31, 2020
Because I’m not American I’m not allowed to fight against racism? I live in the US. I pay a lot of damn taxes here. This is my home. That is an extremely uneducated comment. https://t.co/vs41uuoMpe— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 29, 2020
Hey Hal, Can someone kneel on your neck for 9 mins to see if your dumb ass statement is accurate? https://t.co/ROL7ClzBE1— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 30, 2020
Coworkers for 17 years?!?! Wow. This stinks of premeditation . #georgefloyd https://t.co/sPy53GVtmT— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 29, 2020
I do like it here. I just don’t like people like you. https://t.co/F4oPiJ0pVR— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 31, 2020