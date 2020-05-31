WWE's Paige Is Fired up About George Floyd's Death, Ongoing Protests

There have been several prominent figures making statements about George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests. WWE star Paige is among this group. She has made several statements about the ongoing situations while showing that she is fired up about this situation.

The WWE star took to Twitter to voice her opinions about Floyd's death, the protests and the situations taking place in cities across the country. She showed support for the law enforcement officers that took off their riot gear and marched with the protesters and highlighted the peaceful demonstrations taking place in various cities. Paige also fired back at the various fans and critics alike that wanted to make comments about her statements. There were several Twitter users that criticized the United Kingdom native and her comments about America, but she responded to them with strong statements.