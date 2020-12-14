WSJ Opinion Piece Suggesting Jill Biden Stop Using 'Doctor' Title Ignites Outrage

Social media reacted in outrage after the Wall Street Journal on Friday published an opinion article suggesting soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden drop "Dr." from her title. Written by essayist and short-story writer Joseph Epstein and titled, "Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D.," the piece addressed Biden as "kiddo" and offered "a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the 'Dr.' before your name?"

In the op-ed, Epstein argued "'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic," as her "degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students' Needs.'" Biden holds two master's degrees and a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware. Epstein added, "a wise man once said that no one should call himself 'Dr.' unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc."

The piece immediately sparked outrage online, with many dubbing it "misogynistic." It even earned a response from Northwestern University, which, in a statement, distanced itself from Epstein and said it disagrees with the "misogynistic views" of the piece. Biden herself also responded, sharing with her more than 2.5 million Twitter followers, "together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished."