WSJ Opinion Piece Suggesting Jill Biden Stop Using 'Doctor' Title Ignites Outrage
Social media reacted in outrage after the Wall Street Journal on Friday published an opinion article suggesting soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden drop "Dr." from her title. Written by essayist and short-story writer Joseph Epstein and titled, "Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D.," the piece addressed Biden as "kiddo" and offered "a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the 'Dr.' before your name?"
In the op-ed, Epstein argued "'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic," as her "degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students' Needs.'" Biden holds two master's degrees and a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware. Epstein added, "a wise man once said that no one should call himself 'Dr.' unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc."
The piece immediately sparked outrage online, with many dubbing it "misogynistic." It even earned a response from Northwestern University, which, in a statement, distanced itself from Epstein and said it disagrees with the "misogynistic views" of the piece. Biden herself also responded, sharing with her more than 2.5 million Twitter followers, "together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished."
If you're a man who feels the need to write an op-ed in a national paper of record shaming Dr Jill Biden for her Ed.D, when you only have an honorary Doctorate, it sounds like you have a serious case of...
D envy— Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) December 12, 2020
prevnext
Repulsive. She has every right to call herself Dr. Biden. Does Epstein also think the University of Delaware was “fraudulent” and “comic” for awarding her a PhD in education?— Jane Shay Wald (@janefourmillion) December 12, 2020
@WSJopinion did you really allow this opinion piece to run in your paper? @DrBiden earned her doctorate and has every right to use her title. Seriously asking, what is wrong with your editorial board that would allow such a disgraceful opinion to run in your paper?— Deborah Frances Mortellaro (@DEBORAHMORTELL1) December 12, 2020
prevnext
Education is one of the highest and most difficult callings on earth. It saves at least as many lives as physicians. It lifts people out of poverty and ignorance. Education prepares us for a life of productive contribution to the greater good. Joseph Epstein is a fool.— BeaglesResist (@BeaglesResist) December 12, 2020
1) I’m offended for anyone who actually got a Ph.D or Ed.D unlike the fool who writes this, because that ISH is WORK.
2) This article is a thesis as to why women and esp. BIPOC end up extra credentialing ourselves because there is that dude who did 1/3 of work for more pay— Atima Omara (@atima_omara) December 12, 2020
prevnext
And if we did the same amount of work that that white man did to get where he is? We’d get paid 1/3 of what that white man did. SO YEAH, we end up getting extra masters, JDs, Ph.Ds, Ed.D’s and other certifications to get jobs, pay and recognition we want in our fields— Atima Omara (@atima_omara) December 12, 2020
Another demonstration of what EVERY woman had to deal with at some point at work or corporate America. A condescending ignorant White man downplaying her accomplishments to get his balls back and feel significant.— Webly Alfred (@WeblyAlfred) December 12, 2020
prevnext
He lost my respect at the word “kiddo” and what gives him the right to offer his unsolicited advise in the first place?— scottyb1966 (@scottbroxton45) December 12, 2020
His labeling her dissertation as "unpromising" speaks to his arrogance and ignorance. Increasing the likelihood of an aspiring scholar to remain in school is no small task and should not be so cavalierly dismissed. I have no interest in buying mr. epstein's books.— Mickey Rottinghaus (@GolfSoBad) December 12, 2020
prevnext
I am just SO offended by calling her Kiddo....— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) December 12, 2020
The word 'doctor' comes from the Latin word for "teacher." https://t.co/wUihrn6Hyq— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 12, 2020
prevnext
“Jill Biden should think about dropping the honorific, which feels fraudulent, even comic.” Really, is there no end to men affronted by women’s authority? Is it worse with women who’re successful (and so, often, legitimized) by standards optimized for male success? SO TIRESOME. https://t.co/oCUl3dYBJZ— Soraya "You Sound Angry" Chemaly (@schemaly) December 12, 2020
A man who does not have a PhD says Dr. Jill Biden is “fraudulent” and “comic” to use her title because her doctorate isn’t in medicine.
✔️ Filed as “Men threatened by women smarter than them.”https://t.co/PuYV5P7yK4— Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) December 12, 2020
prev
I don’t know who needs to hear this but it took Jill Biden fifteen years of hard work while she was helping to raise a family to earn a doctorate that is no way “honorific.”
Her name is Dr. Jill Biden and that’s what you can call her.https://t.co/9kpqMlQJLL— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) December 12, 2020