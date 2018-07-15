2018 World Cup Final: France Wins Second Title With 4-2 Victory Against Croatia

France has won the World Cup final against Croatia, taking home its second title.

The French national team won a dramatic match against Croatia, 4-2, in Moscow, Russia. According to a report by CBS Sports, the winners held a strong lead from the beginning, with a 2-1 lead at half time. In the 65th minute, France was going strong at 4-1, though Mario Mandzukic managed to sneak one more point in for Croatia in the 69th minute.

Entertainment Tonight noted the game also featured the first use of video-assisted review of a goal in World Cup history.

This was the Croatian national team’s first time making it to the World Cup finals. Had they succeeded, they would have made their country only the ninth ever to take home the esteemed title. As it is, they’ve still put themselves on the map as a force to be reckoned with going into future future World Cup events.

Overall, viewers were very pleased with the results judging by the reaction on Twitter. Many people dropped in to note the high-intensity organic drama of this year’s cup overall.

“This is most likely the best #WorldCup ever,” one person wrote. “It had: Great Underdog stories, New Nations in the quarter, semis and finals, Suspense, Multiple Extra time [and] Penalties. Croatia played with so much heart. 2nd place isn’t nothing to scoff at. Congratulations France.”

Those in the United Kingdom also found a silver lining to the French victory after their recent elimination.

“Aaaaaand that’s a wrap everybody,” one person wrote. “Incredible world cup. We’d have been smashed by France so in a way I’m happy to have lost to Croatia instead. Much easier to stomach!”

Aaaaaand that’s a wrap everybody. Incredible world cup. We’d have been smashed by France so in a way I’m happy to have lost to Croatia instead. Much easier to stomach! @ London, United… https://t.co/UigjPBKnRv — Harry Townsend (@harry_townsend) July 15, 2018



Even President Donald Trump dropped in with a tweet on the massive event, also praising host Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin just days before their scheduled meeting.

“Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup,” he wrote. “Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever!”

Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018



The match was briefly disrupted in the second half when protesters took the field in suits and peaked caps. The French players must have been riding pretty high at that point, as one of them reportedly high-fived a passing activist before they were tackled by security.

The Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot took responsibility for the brief display. The group has staged high profile protests before, always in opposition to Putin, who they regard as a dictator. They have also spoken up against President Trump, releasing a song last year titled “Make America Great Again.”