Woman Who Married a Ghost Pirate Ended up Getting a Divorce Because He ‘Was Using Her’

It appears even 300 year old ghosts can err in relationships, as Amanda Teague now says she is leaving her spectral husband. The 46-year-old Ireland native made headlines when she “married” the ghost of a pirate, but after three years she now says she is calling it quits.

Teague raised a lot of eyebrows back in 2016 with her unusual wedding. At the time, the Downpatrick, Northern Ireland woman gave an interview with the Irish Sun, saying that “the sex is the best she’s ever had.” However, now Teague had divorced Jack Teague, her pirate husband, because he “was using her.”

Teague appeared on U.K. talk show This Morning with Eamonn & Ruth, where she shared the grizzly details of the split. Her husband was taking everything from her, and leaving him was not as simple as filing divorce papers.

“Jack was basically an energy vampire,” she explained. “When we die it’s normal to stay in the Earth-bound realm for a period but when spirits stay around too long, they need an energy source. And unfortunately Jack was using me as an energy source.”

“My health just kept getting worse and worse and worse, to the point where I ended up with sepsis last year in June,” she went on. “I almost died. I had to have an emergency surgery.”

Teague believed that her ghost husband was trying to “continue living through” her body, because he never accepted his own death. To get rid of him, she had to undergo a full-blown exorcism. The process opened her eyes to the dangers of meddling with spirits.

“I do believe that everything happens to us for a reason,” she added, explaining that since her divorce, she no longer practices “mediumship.”

Teague underwent her exorcism back in December, and she told the interviewers that her life has completely turned around since then. She hoped her story would empower others to get out of potentially draining situations.

Teague, a former Jack Sparrow impersonator, claims that her husband was the ghost of a Haitian pirate from the 1700s. There is no legal structure for marrying a ghost in the U.K., so she had to go out to international waters to achieve it. She became a regular on the talk show circuit, discussing her life of spectral romance.

“I hope by me coming out, it will encourage others to not feel alone or afraid,” she said. “It’s not all like the entities in other horror films, there are loving caring spirits out there, too, you just need to know what you’re doing.”