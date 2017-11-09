Yachtswoman Lost at Sea Was a Kinky Sailor and Dominatrix

A woman who claimed to be lost at sea for several month before being rescued by the Navy turns out to have a very NSFW past.

48-year-old Jennifer Appel has been confirmed to be a “kinky sailor” who has worked as a dominatrix, an erotica novelist, and an exotic dancer, according to The Daily Mail.

According to a fetish website that Appel posted on, she defined some of her dominatrix skills as “slave training,” “pet training,” and “couples coaching.”

Reportedly, it was Appel’s past work in adult entertainment that funded the trip she took with her friend Tasha Fuiava.

The two women alleged that a storm blew their ship off-course but, after some research, it was revealed that no such storm ever such happened. Before they say they got lost, the two women claimed to be in touch with the coastguard.

In October, the women were found by the USS Ashland as they were drifting almost 1,000 miles off the coast of Japan.

New information discovered has revealed that Appel had minimal sailing experience and Fuiava has none. It was also said that the yacht they sail off in was “unseaworthy.”

It’s also been reported that Appel had a previous boat named The FSOW and that it was in an accident in 2012 when a storm supposedly drove it to hit rocks at Magic Island, which is apart of Wakiki Beach.

“Pretty much what happened is she bought a new outboard motor because she was preparing to go on a longer journey back then and she chose probably the worst day ever to test it out. She really was [lucky not to get hurt],” said her ex-boyfriend Roman Kalinowski. “She really was [lucky not to get hurt]. She had her dog on the boat too and another guy who was helping her sail and yeah, it’s a miracle that none of them got hurt. But the boat was totally destroyed.”