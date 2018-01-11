Oklahoma Woman Found Guilty in Daughter’s Crucifix Death

A woman in Oklahoma has been found guilty of killing her daughter by forcing a crucifix down her throat.

Juanita Gomez, 51, was found guilty by a jury in Oklahoma in the August 2016 death of her 33-year-old daughter, Geneva Gomez, the Associated Press reports.

According to court documents, authorities discovered Geneva Gomez’s body lying on the floor inside of her mother’s Oklahoma City home with her arms spread out as if she had been crucified. A large crucifix was found lying on her chest.

Juanita Gomez told investigators that she had killed her daughter by forcing a crucifix down her throat because she believed that her daughter was “possessed by the devil,” Oklahoma’s News 4 reported.

The freshly cleaned carpet at the crime scene suggested that Juanita Gomez had done some clean up after the murder, and the fact that the carpet was dry when investigators found the boy suggested that Geneva Gomez could have been dead for some time. Tests on the walls concluded that there were blood trails that weren’t able to be seen by the naked eye.

A medical examiner discovered that Geneva Gomez had suffered a fracture to her neck as well as multiple stab and puncture wounds to her body. It was determined that the 33-year-old’s cause of death had been blunt force trauma to the head and face.

Jurors in the case recommended that Juanita Gomez be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.