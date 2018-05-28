Woman Escapes Abusive Boyfriend After Slipping Note to Veterinarian

A Florida woman being held captive by her boyfriend was able to escape by sneaking a note to her dog’s veterinarian.

The 28-year-old woman was kept prisoner by her abusive and armed boyfriend for two days, according to a a report by ABC News. The Volusia Count Sheriff’s Office said that she was barely able to convince her boyfriend, Jeremy Floyd, that she needed to take the dog to the vet. He accompanied her with a gun on his person, but the woman found a way to alert the vet about the danger she was in.

Beaten DeLand woman alerts authorities by slipping note saying she is being threatened at gunpoint by her boyfriend. Read more: https://t.co/FwxTwmdSKG pic.twitter.com/bK7rIHWWLT — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 26, 2018



“Call the cops, my boyfriend is threatening me,” the note read. “He has a gun. Please don’t let him know.”

The veterinarian did just that, and officers from the DeLand, Florida Police Department arrested Floyd, 39, not long after. He had prior felony convictions on his record.

The woman told investigators that she had been a prisoner in their home for two days, and Floyd had “repeatedly battered her on Wednesday night, threatened her at gunpoint, and physically prevented her from leaving their home.”

Even on the drive to the DeLand Animal Hospital, Floyd reportedly kept a gun trained on his girlfriend, threatening to kill her and her entire family. She took a great risk by slipping her not to the veterinarian right in front of Floyd.

Floyd is now charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and simple battery. He is currently being held without bail at Volusia County Branch Jail.

Meanwhile, the victim was reportedly taken to DeLand Florida Hospital. She has been treated for various injuries, including a head wound, a black eye, bruised arms and legs, and scratches all over her hands and fingers.

She told authorities that she had jumped out of a bedroom window not long before she wrote the note. She ran down the street in an attempt to escape, but Floyd chased her and physically dragged her back to the house. She said that he openly threatened her with sexual assault.