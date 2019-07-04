Woman Crashes Car After Spider Frightens Her While Driving

Many people suffer from a deep-rooted fear of spiders, but one New Yorker’s arachnophobia was so intense that it landed her in the hospital with an injury to her leg. The unidentified woman had been driving her vehicle in Cairo, New York on April 10, 2019 when a spider in the front seat caused her to panic and, as a result, crash her car.

“After investigating today’s crash on Silver Spur Road we feel it necessary to bring up a contributing factor that is not covered too often,” the Town of Cairo New York Police Department shared on their Facebook page. “It is believed that the operator of the vehicle noticed a SPIDER in the drivers area with her as she was driving. The operator panicked and crashed suffering a leg injury from the crash.”

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it,” they added.

The department also shared photos of the totaled vehicle, which suffered severe front-end damage in the collision.

Of course, while many people can’t claim that they’ve gotten into a car crash because of a spider, many people who took to the comments section of the post could relate to the deep-nestled fear of arachnids.

“I almost done the same thing luckily I was where I could pull over. It was in my blouse I never tore a blouse off faster, my husband was with me and hes yelling What are you doing?? I’m screaming spider,” one person recalled. “Anyway it happens and until it happens to you you can’t say you wouldn’t do that. I am hoping the lady recovers.”

“My sister did this as a teenager. Ran into the back of a parked car at a low speed,” another wrote. “The policeman laughed and laughed. My parents thought she was joking at first. Another sister sent her this post. Thanks for letting us mock her once again.”

“I have panicked with a spider that came down in front of me, Thankfully I didn’t crash,” wrote a third. “My daughters car, mice found their way in, Now my big fear is a mouse running over me while driving – hoping it never happens! Hope she’ll be ok.”

According to a 2013 Forbes report, a “moving object in vehicle, such as an insect or unrestrained pet,” were to blame for to one percent of distracting driving fatalities from 2010 and 2011.