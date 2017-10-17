Colorado Woman Arrested for Trying to Shoot Squirrel With Pellet Gun

A Colorado woman was arrested on Friday after she tried to shoot a squirrel with a pellet gun, Fox 31 Denver reports.

Kylie Morrison, 31, reportedly got more agitated when another person began feeding the squirrel, pulling the gun out of her bag, the Longmont Police Department said. Morrison pointed her weapon at the squirrel and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire and made a clicking noise.

“Basically, she was just shooting air at the squirrel,” police said.

The Daily Camera reports that Morrison was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and released on a summons for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to an arrest report.

Witnesses say that Morrison, who appeared to be “high on something,” was sitting in a coffee shop and talking to herself before going outside and throwing items at the squirrel when it got too close to her. A witness began feeding the squirrel to lure it away when Morrison pulled out her pellet gun.

According to online records, Morrison has convictions for theft, drug-related offenses, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, vehicular eluding, harassment and escape.

