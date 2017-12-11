Website Under Fire for Plus-Size Tights Advertising Strategy

Online shopping website Wish.com is under fire for the way it advertised plus-size tights.

Rather than show the tights being worn by plus-sized models, the photos show a single, slim model wearing them over her body. One photo shows a model sliding her entire body into one leg.

And another one. She’s stood in one leg 😂 pic.twitter.com/eWAbREcQWQ — Gaz Phizmas (@Phiz_Bomb) December 5, 2017

Wish.com sells products directly from the manufacturers in China, keeping prices low. The plus-size tights are only $2 or $3 each, with a suggested retail cost of $23.

Forbes reported in September that Wish.com is worth $8.5 billion, more than Sears, Macy’s and JC Penney combined. The company was founded by Peter Szulczewski, a former Google software engineer, in 2010.

While many consumers are taking advantage of Wish.com’s cheap prices, social media was stunned by the plus-size tights advertisements. The company still has the photos up.

Here are some of the responses to the ads. The company hasn’t issued a statement yet.

it’s almost like we want you to use actual plus-size models https://t.co/zwX62KEEEY — you can call me tonight (@tbhwyatt) December 10, 2017



it would have been so much easier to hire plus size models for this. it’s an unrealistic advertisement as well because there is no indicator of how it looks on a plus size body. it’s inefficient as well as distasteful. — emily angelica (@existentiaIly) December 9, 2017



the website is Wish….they always steal products pictures from other companies to sell cheap knock offs. These photos aren’t actually supposed to be advertising plus-sized tights. https://t.co/jgCo4tSAZM — lele (@moonIightdrews) December 10, 2017



the actual add that these models posed for is not for plus sized tights. they’re supposed to be “magic tights” that wont rip no matter how much you stretch them. the wish app stole the picture and advertised it as plus size tights. https://t.co/Svb2HrMTuB — brat 🐘 (@xo_victoria_xx) December 10, 2017

Website: we need to be more inclusive to plus sized women and showcase plus sized tights. Also website: let’s put really thin women in plus sized tights. https://t.co/UGs1qqRTND — Po (@AndImPo) December 10, 2017

