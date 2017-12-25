Winter Storm Ethan Delivers a White Christmas to Northeast

If you were dreaming of a white Christmas it’s time to wake up!

Winter Storm Ethan dumped snow across New England and New York on Christmas Day and continued bringing wintery weather to Maine on Monday evening.

The snow wasn’t the only weather affecting the area throughout the day, as lightning and damaging winds prompted blizzard warnings for certain areas.

In the Boston metro area, an inch fell per hour on Monday morning.

Rapidly intensifying low entering the Gulf of Maine, widespread #storm warnings remain across OPC offshore waters — satellite imagery via Goes-E Meso Sector 2 pic.twitter.com/oGZFAmR7Os — NWS OPC (@NWSOPC) December 25, 2017

While the snowstorm was a dream come true for those whose Christmases involved unwrapping presents and sipping cocoa around the tree, those trying to travel faced a holiday nightmare.

According to Weather.com runways were shut down due to low visibility conditions at major airports like Boston’s Logan airport.

Earlier weather related delays are clearing at @BostonLogan. Planes are moving. Passengers in the #Christmas spirit. Mostly. pic.twitter.com/TLXkvum3Uv — Joshua Miller (@jm_bos) December 25, 2017

Some areas experienced more than a foot of snow.