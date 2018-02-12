Winter Olympics or Hunger Games? Twitter Praises Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir for Savage Skating Commentary

The 2018 Winter Olympics coverage has taken over the airwaves, but the real stars are Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir who many are praising on Twitter for their Hunger Games-parallels and savage skating commentary.

The duo have emerged as one of the most talked about aspects of the 2018 Winter Games.

“Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski have bedazzled headsets and matching microphones, are coordinating outfits every day and are working a Hunger Games theme. I’m gonna need them to do commentary on EVERYTHING including the stock market from now on,” tweeted one fan.

“We need Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to cover the White House press briefings. I need this,” someone else joked.

Really enjoying NBC’s coverage of The Hunger Games. pic.twitter.com/iE3J4RfqG7 — Pat Tomasulo (@pattomasulo) February 12, 2018

The Hunger Games comparisons come from the fact that the two bare a striking resemblance to Effie Trinket and Caesar Flickerman, played in the film franchise by Elizabeth Banks and Stanley Tucci, respectively.

Some people are not loving how vicious their critiques can be though, with one person saying, “So annoyed with these team ice skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. A moment ago they were praising Nathan Chen as if he were a God and he makes a mistake (he is human) and now they are crucifying him. Opening ceremonies haven’t even happened yet.”

“If Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are this brutally honest and catty on television, can you imagine what they are like when they think no one is listening? Yikes,” said another Twitter user.

Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski should host everything ever forever. Imagine Johnny and Tara hosting a political debate or something? Bedazzled mics would solve a lot of our problems. — Ben Rajadurai (@brajadurai) February 12, 2018

On the whole though, other than a few critics here and there, the duo has overwhelmingly become a fan-favorite dynamic out of Pyeongchang.

“I will always, always need more Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski in my life. They need to do commentary beyond the Olympics because waiting between Olympics for them is too long,” tweeted The View co-host Meghan McCain.

“I love that [Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir] are delivering Hunger Games meets Ice Skating Wars [commentary]. It’s futuristic yet American tradition in one,” joked comedian Kate Casey.

When dreams come true. Thank you @terrygannon83 & @taralipinski for being the best partners a guy could ask for. It’s my sincerest honor to work with you lovelies. And no, I’m not paying attention in this photo. I swore I saw a swan fly by… @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/Ks38QFHEXW — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) February 9, 2018

The duo have both been incredibly thrilled to have been a part of the games this year, with Weir tweeting a picture of the two, along with Terry Gannon, and writing, “When dreams come true. Thank you [Terry Gannon] & [Tara Lipinski] for being the best partners a guy could ask for. It’s my sincerest honor to work with you lovelies. And no, I’m not paying attention in this photo. I swore I saw a swan fly by…”