9 Medal-Worthy Viral Moments From the Pyeongchang Olympics (So Far)

As athletes push themselves to win gold or break records at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, some bizarre, hilarious scenes are bound to unfold.

From intentional viral moments to cringe-worthy mishaps, the Games in South Korea have made for some unforgettable moments and even more medal-worthy reactions from fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the Olympic competitions run through February 25, take a look at some of the best viral scenes from Pyeongchang so far, including a hungry young fan, a “disappointed” condom-seeking figure skater and a few athletes who may have future careers in the modeling industry, according to starry-eyes spectators.

Keep scrolling to see every unique viral moment.

Tonga’s shirtless flag bearer Pita Taufatofua:

Tonga’s flag bearer is greased like a Philly street pole #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/mjRf06AXAU — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) February 10, 2018

Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua upstaged everyone when he arrived for the Parade of Nations at the 2018 Opening Ceremony wearing nothing more than some oil and a traditional outfit from his nation.

The cross-country skier reprised his meme-generating role after he wrote the same outfit during the ceremony in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he competed in taekwondo.

Taufatofua’s unique outfit garnered major attention online as viewers fawned over the shirtless, six-pack bearing athlete.

“Hello, Tonga… for a Winter Olympics, it sure is heating up,” one fans wrote on Twitter, while others made witty jokes about the veteran flag bearer.

South Korean skater’s on-ice wardrobe malfunction:

In her Olympic debut, South Korean figure skater Yura Min came frighteningly close to experiencing a major slip on the ice.

The 22-year-old athlete was mid-performance with her skating partner, Alexander Gamelin, when her glitzy red top fell out of place. The hook on the back of the costume came undone and the back flapped throughout the entire performance, but Min and Gamelin kept on skating.

“I know that if this comes undone, then the whole thing is going to come undone. So I had that panic,” she said. “That wouldn’t be the most ideal Olympic experience, obviously. The whole time in the back of my head I was just thinking: ‘Keep your back straight because it might come down.’”

The pair finished ninth in the competition, but won the hearts of several viewers with their graceful recovery.

American figure skater Adam Rippon’s condom rant:

Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) ranting for a minute straight on Instagram about the #Olympics condoms is honestly a MOOD™️. pic.twitter.com/y2JKlpLT3c — Bo Bayerl (@BoBayerl) February 10, 2018

With 2,925 athletes from 92 countries, the 2018 Olympics set a record for the largest number of competitors ever. It also set the record for the most free condoms ever doled out at Olympic Village.

Enough condoms were ordered to offer more than 37 rubbers per athlete, worth around $93,370, according to Korea Biomedical Review. But apparently, the “generic” condoms weren’t good enough for American figure skater Adam Rippon.

The 28-year-old posted a minute-long viral rant on Instagram Saturday to share the news about the “condom drama” after hearing “myths” about the protection offered at other Olympic Games.

“Like, I’m not entirely sure what I was expecting. I thought maybe they’d have like Olympic rings on them or they’d be all different colors, but, no. It’s all a myth,” Rippon said bluntly.

“And I’m not, like, upset,” he continued. “I’m disappointed.”

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s ‘Hunger Games’-style commentary:

Really enjoying NBC’s coverage of The Hunger Games. pic.twitter.com/iE3J4RfqG7 — Pat Tomasulo (@pattomasulo) February 12, 2018

Former Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir have returned to offer commentary for the Games’ figure skating events, but the pair have become one of the most talked-about aspects of the 2018 Olympics themselves.

The former figure skating champions have donned matching sequined attire and their looks, fans uncovered, stand parallel with Hunger Games characters Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks)and Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci).

“Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski have bedazzled headsets and matching microphones, are coordinating outfits every day and are working a Hunger Games theme. I’m gonna need them to do commentary on EVERYTHING including the stock market from now on,” one fan tweeted.

“I love that [Lipinski and Weir] are delivering Hunger Games meets Ice Skating Wars [commentary]. It’s futuristic yet American tradition in one,” joked comedian Kate Casey.

Hot ‘model’ Russian curler:

I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova be looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I love curling #Olympics #curling pic.twitter.com/EA7pO3hV3R — brooke (@SchofiesChoice) February 8, 2018

Social media went wild for Russian curler Anastasia Bryzgalova, whose icy stare has set many hearts a-flutter during her event.

Many Twitter users have noticed Bryzgalova’s attractive features on the ice, comparing her to Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox and Adriana Lima. Others described her as likening a “freaking model.”

“I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova be looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I love curling,” an interested Twitter user wrote of the Russian curler.

Apparently, the 25-year-old Olympian has single-handed put curling at the top of everyone’s must-watch lists.

Despite the new-found support, Team USA (Matt and Becca Hamilton) defeated Olympic Athletes From Russia Bryzgalova and her husband Aleksandr Krushelnitckii in an historic 9-3 drubbing in mixed doubles curling.

Bermudan athletes donned Bermuda shorts:

If you’re from Bermuda, you must wear Bermuda shorts.



Even if it’s -3 degrees C outside. pic.twitter.com/UDjkqrV3I5 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 9, 2018

The harsh winter temperatures didn’t stop Team Bermuda from donning their traditional long shorts during the Parade of Nations in the Opening Ceremony, though not quite as daring (or appealing) as the Tongan flag bearer.

During the event, the conditions in Pyeongchang were below freezing, with a wind chill hovering around 20 degrees Fahrenheit. But while Team USA donned heat-lined Ralph Lauren parkas, the single athlete from Bermuda and team representatives braved the weather to wear bright red Bermuda shorts.

“If you’re from Bermuda, you must wear Bermuda shorts,” one Twitter user wrote. “Even if it’s -3 degrees C outside.”

Team USA gloves modeled after ‘Dumb and Dumber’:

Those USA gloves are straight out of Dumb and Dumber #openingceremony pic.twitter.com/ZxEyaIza49 — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) February 9, 2018

Team USA made quite the exciting entrance in the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony on February 9.

Not only did the nation bring the largest group in Winter Olympic history with 242 athletes or get the crowd on its feet by grooving to Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” their attire had some viewers shaking their heads.

The athletes donned massive camel-colored suede Ralph Lauren gloves with fringe draping down the sides. David Lauren, chief innovation officer at the clothing company, praised the team’s look for celebrating “the American spirit, with iconic pieces updated with modern details and technical fabrications,” but fans only had Dumb and Dumber in mind.

“Ralph Lauren must be a HUGE Dumb and Dumber fan,” one user wrote on Twitter. Another added, “Solid Dumb and Dumber gloves. Perfect for Americans on the international stage these days.”

South Korean ‘shade’ master Alex Kang-chan Kam:

The 2018 Olympics spawned a champion shade king in 22-year-old South Korean figure skater Alex Kang-chan Kam, who is competing at the Games with partner Kim Kyu-eun.

During an event, Kang-chan famously sported a pair of sunglasses shaped like the Olympic rings. But when he removed the shades, he was wearing a second pair of black glasses, showing the world what real shade looks like.

The athlete also went viral at the Opening Ceremony for “dabbing” at the camera as only a millennial would do on the world’s most greatest stage.

“Cooler than the other side of the pillow,” one follower commended him. Another wrote, “Yet another reason why figure skating is the best Winter Olympic event.”

Kid taste-tested NBC’s camera:

Early breakout star of the Olympics is the small child who really wanted to know what an NBC camera tastes like pic.twitter.com/PFKEO2VGXL — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 9, 2018

While the insanely talented athletes are focus of the Winter Games, this young spectator may have stolen the show as he became a little too curious to find out what an NBC camera tasted like.

The young Korean fan smiled for the camera during a live broadcast, then charged toward the lens and stuck his tongue out to taste-test the equipment.

“Early breakout star of the Olympics is the small child who really wanted to know what an NBC camera tastes like,” a Twitter user wrote. Another added, “FYI, @nbc cameras DO NOT taste like ice cream (apparently).”