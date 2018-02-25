Trending

US Olympian Burns Ivanka Trump’s Winter Olympic Appearance

American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy was not afraid to take a dig at Ivanka Trump on Sunday […]

American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy was not afraid to take a dig at Ivanka Trump on Sunday during the closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Kenworthy, who came in 12th place in slopestyle finals, took to Twitter to share a photo of his teammates on Sunday, while expressing his gratitude of the Olympic experience.

“So proud of all these people,” he tweeted ahead of the closing ceremony, in which Team USA took part. “Everyone has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics. Well … Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, [the f—] is she doing here?”

While Vice President Mike Pence led the U.S. delegation during the games’ opening ceremony, the first daughter traveled to South Korea this week to head the team during its closing ceremonies.

According to The Hill, Trump, the eldest daughter of the president, dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday and greeted athletes from Team USA early Sunday. As the senior advisor to her father, she is also hoping to make quite the impression with South Korea.

Earlier this month, it was reported her trip to the country would reaffirm her father’s call for a “maximum pressure campaign” in an effort to denuclearize North Korea. Additionally, the visit with the first daughter would help to “reaffirm [America’s] bonds of friendship and partnership” with South Korea.

“We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country,” the president tweeted about his daughter’s arrival in the country last week.

On Saturday, Trump said she found it “incredibly inspiring” to attend the games, according to the New York Times.

“It’s been an amazing couple of days, and such an honor and privilege to be here with our allies in South Korea and celebrate all that we’ve accomplished as a culture, a society, economically and, of course, in sport,” she added.

