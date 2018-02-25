US Olympian Burns Ivanka Trump’s Winter Olympic Appearance

American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy was not afraid to take a dig at Ivanka Trump on Sunday during the closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Kenworthy, who came in 12th place in slopestyle finals, took to Twitter to share a photo of his teammates on Sunday, while expressing his gratitude of the Olympic experience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So proud of all these people,” he tweeted ahead of the closing ceremony, in which Team USA took part. “Everyone has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics. Well … Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, [the f—] is she doing here?”

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

While Vice President Mike Pence led the U.S. delegation during the games’ opening ceremony, the first daughter traveled to South Korea this week to head the team during its closing ceremonies.

According to The Hill, Trump, the eldest daughter of the president, dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday and greeted athletes from Team USA early Sunday. As the senior advisor to her father, she is also hoping to make quite the impression with South Korea.

Hanging out with amazing American athletes and their families as we get ready to watch USA in the men’s 4-man bobsleigh finals. Go TeamUSA! 🇺🇸 #TeamUSA #WinterOlympics #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/ugnu3nLRJP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 25, 2018

Earlier this month, it was reported her trip to the country would reaffirm her father’s call for a “maximum pressure campaign” in an effort to denuclearize North Korea. Additionally, the visit with the first daughter would help to “reaffirm [America’s] bonds of friendship and partnership” with South Korea.

“We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country,” the president tweeted about his daughter’s arrival in the country last week.

My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018

On Saturday, Trump said she found it “incredibly inspiring” to attend the games, according to the New York Times.

“It’s been an amazing couple of days, and such an honor and privilege to be here with our allies in South Korea and celebrate all that we’ve accomplished as a culture, a society, economically and, of course, in sport,” she added.

Photo credit: Twitter / @dearauntcrabby