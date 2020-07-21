Winn-Dixie Taken to Task After Not Requiring Face Masks
Before reversing their decision on Monday night, Winn-Dixie stirred up a massive controversy over their face mask policy. The grocery store chain, which has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, was not going to require their customers to wear coverings in their stores. This lack-of-action is obviously concerning to many, being as coronavirus cases are rising around the U.S., including in the South.
This plan also came as Walmart, Target, CVS and other retailers revealed they would enact mandatory face mask policies nationwide. This mix of concern and peers taking action caused massive blowback to Winn-Dixie online. Scroll through to see some of the scathing tweets about the now-reversed policy.
I wear a mask for nine hour shifts outside in 95° Louisiana heat with no problem yet kevin from mandeville refuses to wear it for 15 minutes in air conditioned Winn Dixie bc he cant tell that it’s his two-packs-a-day causing breathing problems and not a piece of cloth— helen (@closetalker_) July 13, 2020
#winnDixie isn't requiring masks in their store? This is why I always shop at #Publix. I mean...I usually feel like I need to bathe in hand sanitizer after being in a winn-dixie anyway (and that was before covid)— Salt the Fluff Gremlin (@theonlysanefur) July 19, 2020
Thank you Winn-Dixie for taking in all of Florida's Trash so I can go to Publix or Wal-Mart and shop in peace— Giomon J (@GioJ_Gar) July 18, 2020
With a name like #WinnDixie ..what did you expect? pic.twitter.com/Nte6DGlEBu— TheGamuttBlog (@TheGamutt) July 19, 2020
Fuck yeah! I heard they’re even cool with not covering ur face when you sneeze. Winn-Dixie is my straight up boy.https://t.co/J2aetZwKwr— Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) July 20, 2020
I saw Winn Dixie trending and am disappointed it's not this Winn Dixie pic.twitter.com/4zw1KVmckh— Young, Scrappy and Hungry 🏳️🌈 BLM (@HyzenthlayRose) July 18, 2020
I know a store that cares about the citizens of this country during national health crisis pic.twitter.com/shaN9zxoSB— dᴜʀᴡᴏᴏᴅ, TV/VCR Repair (@_Durwood) July 19, 2020