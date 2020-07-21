Winn-Dixie Taken to Task After Not Requiring Face Masks

Before reversing their decision on Monday night, Winn-Dixie stirred up a massive controversy over their face mask policy. The grocery store chain, which has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, was not going to require their customers to wear coverings in their stores. This lack-of-action is obviously concerning to many, being as coronavirus cases are rising around the U.S., including in the South.

This plan also came as Walmart, Target, CVS and other retailers revealed they would enact mandatory face mask policies nationwide. This mix of concern and peers taking action caused massive blowback to Winn-Dixie online. Scroll through to see some of the scathing tweets about the now-reversed policy.