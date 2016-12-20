Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova Injured in Knife Attack at Home in Czech Republic

(Photo: Twitter / @NoticiasVeApp)

Tennis player Petra Kvitova was injured in a knife attack at her home in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, CBS News reports.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered a left hand injury in the incident and has been treated by doctors, Kvitova’s spokesman Karel Tejkal said, describing the attack as a burglary. Kvitova is left handed, and it is unclear whether her injury will affect her play.

Prostejov police spokesman Frantisek Korinek said that police have launched a manhunt for Kvitova’s attacker, who was described as around 35 years old.

“What happened to me was certainly not pleasant, but it’s behind me,” Kvitova said in a statement on the Czech Republic’s Fed Cup team’s Facebook page. “The main thing for me now is that the doctors find out what is the condition of my hand. I trust them and believe that everything will end up well.

In a series of tweets, Kvitova told fans about the incident, thanking them for their messages of support.

“Thank you for all your messages,” she wrote. “As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife. In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this.”

“Thank you all again for your love and support.”

