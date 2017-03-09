Why One School Cracked Down On Parents’ Dress Code

It’s obvious that at school, a dress code for students is important. But what about for the parents? One school asked parents to stop wearing their pajamas to school.

In January, Kate Chisholm, Head Teacher at Skyrne Park Academy in Darlington, U.K., sent home a letter to parents asking them to refrain from wearing pajamas to student drop-off.

“I have noticed there has been an increasing tendency for parents to escort children to and from school while still wearing their [pajamas] and, on occasion, even slippers,” Chisholm wrote. “Could I please ask that when you are escorting your children, you take the time to dress appropriately in day wear that is suitable for the weather conditions?”

Chisholm said she received “loads of support” from parents and the community after she sent the letter, but still others say she doesn’t have the right to tell them how to dress. One mom, Karen Routh, wore her PJs to drop off her daughter after Chisholm sent home the initial letter, saying she was running late and didn’t feel well.

Chisholm defended her decision, noting that the pajama trend picked up since she sent the letter, with parents wearing PJs to afternoon pickup and even school events.

“I imagine there might be some people who keep up wearing [pajamas] for the next six months to prove a point,” Chisholm said. “I can’t force people to get dressed but I will keep sending letter home in the hope that they decide to put on a pair of jeans.”

What do you think? Does the way you dress affect your child’s mentality or should you be free to dress however you please? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

