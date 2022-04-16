Why Lamborghini Cars Just Got Recalled

✖

Lamborghini is recalling several of its luxury sports cars due to potential crash and fire hazards. A recall notice published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday, April 6 revealed the Italian car manufacturer has recalled certain Huracan EVO and Huracan STO vehicles due to clutch slippage and transmission oil leaks.

The recall impacts certain 2020-2022 Huracan EVO and 2022 Huracan STO vehicles. A total of nine units are potentially impacted by the recall. Lamborghini issued the recall after it was found that the gearbox on these vehicles may have an insufficient amount of transmission oil, which can in turn lead to clutch slippage, and in certain driving situations, a transmission oil leak. The NHTSA recall notice noted, "clutch slippage can cause a loss of drive power and increase the risk of a crash. A transmission oil leak in the presence of hot exhaust components can increase the risk of fire."

Amid the recall, the NHTSA said owner notification letters are expected to begin being mailed on Friday, May 20. Consumers who have purchased the Huracan EVO and Huracan STO vehicles impacted by the recall can take their vehicle to a dealer, who will then "inspect and correct the transmission oil level, as necessary, free of charge." Those with questions can contact Automobili Lamborghini customer service 1-866-681-6276. For reference, Automobili Lamborghini's number for this recall is L62X-R.02.22. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

The recall marks the second such recall to hit Huracan vehicles this year. In mid-February, Lamborghini recalled certain 2015-2020 Huracan vehicles also due to a potential crash hazard. The vehicles were recalled after it was determined "the caps that cover the low-beam headlight horizontal adjustment screws are missing, which can allow the headlights to be improperly adjusted." The issue not only increased the risk of a crash, but meant the vehicles failed to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

Lamborghini is far from the only spots car manufacturer to face a recall, with French luxury carmaker Bugatti earlier this month recalling a single 2018 Chiron due to concerns that "one of the screws that fastens the front frame support may be loose... A loose frame support may reduce the vehicle's structural protection in a crash, increasing the risk of injury." The Chiron is one of the most exclusive cars in the world, with only about 70 produced each year. The vehicle costs approximately $3 million.