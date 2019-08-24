Why Kate Middleton’s Engagement Ring Really Belongs to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton wears the sapphire engagement ring that once belonged to Princess Diana, but now insiders report that it technically should have gone to Meghan Markle. The royal family is full of priceless heirlooms, but this particular trinket hits close to home.

The story of the engagement ring has been laid out in The Diana Story, a new documentary about the late princess’ life. The movie — available on Amazon Prime — features interviews with Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, who told the truth about her iconic ring.

Burrell revealed that the ring was originally inherited by Prince Harry. However, according to Burrell Prince Harry gave the ring to Prince William when he was going to propose to Middleton.

As kind as this act of brotherly love was, many viewers saw it as proof that Markle should rightly be wearing Middleton’s ring. Aside from the incalculable sentimental value of the ring, it was valued at $370,000. According to Burrell, Prince Harry himself offered the ring up.

“Harry said to him: ‘Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?’” he said.

The simple gesture was emblematic of Princess Diana’s legacy, as far as Burrell was concerned. He said that this was exactly the kind of “selfless” act that the beloved princess tried to instill in her children.

These days, the sapphire ring has become a familiar sight for royal admirers, who always see it on Middleton’s finger. Burrell noted that Prince Harry was not just giving the ring away to Prince William and Middleton, but to England itself. Thanks to his gift, the ring will eventually wind up on the hand of the queen.

“Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England. Harry gave up his precious treasure,” Burrell said. “His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That’s selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was.”

Meanwhile, it is hard to feel bad for Markle herself. While she missed out on her late mother-in-law’s ring, she was given a yellow gold ring that Prince Harry spared no expense on. The diamond came from Botswana, a country both of them care for deeply. Two other diamonds stand on the sides, both from Princess Diana’s collection.

“Everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of Princess Diana’s stones and obviously not being able to meet his mum,” Markle said during her first interview after she and Prince Harry got engaged. “It’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us.”