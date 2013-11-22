ABC Reveals Details on Performances During ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration’

Families and friends will rock around the Christmas tree when Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration presents a celebrity showcase of seasonal sights, performances and traditions, including the beloved Christmas day parade, December 25 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. EST on ABC.

Emmy-Award winner Julianne Hough and multiplatinum recording artist and television personality Nick Lachey will take viewers on a magical ride down Main Street, U.S.A. and beyond at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Sports commentator Jesse Palmer joins as co-host from Disneyland Park in California where beloved Disney characters will take the helm of the most joyous parade of the season.

Among the star-studded performances, Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel, who voiced the character Elsa in the Walt Disney Animation Studios blockbuster, Frozen, will melt viewers' hearts when she sings the captivating Disney classic, When You Wish Upon a Star, from the steps of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.

Ciara will be performing Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, Fifth Harmony singing Sleigh Ride; Jason Derulo with This Christmas, and Lea Michele performing the holiday favorite Let It Snow.

Darius Rucker will sing Candy Cane Christmas from Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World; Fitz and the Tantrums will perform the popular Christmas hit Last Christmas from Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World; Descendants 2 star Sofia Carson will perform on the Cinderella Castle stage at Walt Disney World Resort; 98° will heat things up from Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort with their new song, Season of Love, from Let It Snow, their first full-length Christmas album in 18 years, and Broadway's Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs, of the stage hit Aladdin, will take over Disney's Hollywood Studios for a romantic performance of the Oscar-winning classic, A Whole New World.

Adding extra holiday sparkle to the Christmas day lineup, Sean Giambrone from ABC's The Goldbergs and Olivia Rodrigo from Disney Channel's Bizaardvark join the festivities as parade commentators.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration will overflow with heartwarming family stories, the joyful sounds of celebrity-sung holiday tunes and exclusive scenes featuring upcoming Disney Parks attractions.

During the show, viewers will ride along for a sneak peek at the new Toy Story Land opening next summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The show will offer a glimpse of the family-friendly Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction, both of which will join fan-favorite Toy Story Midway Mania! in the new land.

The stars of a galaxy far, far away will shine brightly Christmas morning as viewers also get a preview of the Star Wars-themed land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, opening at both Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida and at Disneyland Park in California in 2019. Adventure on a galactic scale will be on tap when park guests take control of the Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission and join a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Disney's star couple, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, will get in on the holiday action when viewers learn about the new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, also planned to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios. It will be the first ever Mickey-themed ride-through attraction and will feature a new original story and lovable theme song.

Viewers will also learn more about Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios, opening at the Disneyland Resort April 13, 2018. Guests will join the fun as they experience a new fireworks spectacular, the return of two favorite parades with fresh new Pixar surprises, new décor, atmosphere entertainment, creatively themed food and beverage and exclusive event merchandise.