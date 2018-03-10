YouTuber Slams Bruno Mars, Internet Throws Down

A YouTuber got into a heated discussion about Bruno Mars, wherein she slammed the singer, and his fans are throwing down over it.

During a round table conversation about the singer, a woman named Sensei Aishitemasu said, “Bruno Mars is 100 percent a cultural appropriator.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He is racially ambiguous. He is not black, at all, and he plays up his racial ambiguity to be able to do cross-genre and going into different places,” she added, according to Hollywood Life.

Aishitemasu expressed that she believes that Mars is guilty of appropriating “black music,” and went on to say that she does not belive he should profit off it as a non-black person of color.

Fans of Mars heard her comments and took to social media to throw down and defend him.

Bruno Mars is literally the LEAST problematic musician out here and y’all want to bash him for making Bops that everyone and their grandma can dance to? I mean all that energy can be used for calling out ACTUAL culture vultures but… 😒 pic.twitter.com/iBfm4OR32m — Tara A N G E L 🗝☮⚛ (@TaraAngel94) March 9, 2018

“Y’all are just trying to find reasons to hate Bruno Mars.. if he’s not your cup of tea then he’s not your cup of tea but to say that he isn’t talented and appropriates black culture to validate your argument is wack.. just say you don’t like him and move on,” one fan tweeted.

“Bruno Mars gave me VERSACE ON THE MOTHER F—ING FLOOR & y’all want me to hate him because he’s a non black artist who EXCELS at making R&B music? b—, f— you,” another said.

Shorty was ranting about Bruno Mars and over talked any rebuttals because she knew she sounded like a dam fool and didn’t want anyone else to make a point — Sante (@I_am_Syn_City) March 9, 2018

Adding fuel to the fire, Aishitemasu also feels that comparisons between Mars and Michael Jackson are a “false equivalency.”

“I don’t even think that Michael Jackson, now, in this day in age, would be able to get to the point that he got to previously,” Aishitemasu explained. “And a huge part of that is because people have realized that they prefer their black music and their black culture from a non-black face.”

She then blasted Mars as not being an “original artist” like Jackson, or Prince.

“What Bruno Mars does, is he takes pre-existing work and he just completely, word-for-word recreates it, extrapolates it,” she continued. “He does not create it, he does not improve upon it, he does not make it better. He’s a karaoke singer, he’s a wedding singer, he’s the person you hire to do Michael Jackson and Prince covers. Yet Bruno Mars has an Album of the Year Grammy and Prince never won an Album of the Year Grammy.”