When Do the Polls Close in Each State During 2018 Midterm Elections?

As U.S. citizens head to their local polling places today, many may not know what time then polls close in their area.

Most polling centers open early in the morning, but many close much sooner than others.

Below, you will find a list of what times the polls close in various areas around the United States, as first shared by The New York Times.

Scroll down to see when the polls close in your area!

6 p.m. E.T.

Today, I went up with the closing television commercial of my campaign. It’s called “Investment” and it’s my favorite of the nearly 20 commercials and videos we’ve aired over the past 14 months. It speaks to who I am. pic.twitter.com/ZFEK6FPmHv — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) October 26, 2018

Residents in the Eastern half of Kentucky and most of Indiana will only have until 6 p.m. E.T. to cast their ballots.

One of the biggest races in these areas is Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District, where former Marine Amy McGrath is challenging the current incumbent.

7 p.m. E.T.

It’s Election Day. The polls are OPEN.



One vote could be the difference between winning and losing today – and the candidate whose supporters show up will be Georgia’s next governor.



It’s now or never. Let’s get it done. https://t.co/ibvTOolZIJ #gapol pic.twitter.com/f3XSO1Z9I2 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 6, 2018

Residents in Georgia, most of Florida, New Hampshire, the Rest of Indiana, Western Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia will have until 7 p.m. E.T. to cast their ballots.

The most closely-watched race in these areas is the election for governor between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp for the position currently held by Nathan Deal.

7:30 p.m. E.T.

I will vote to support Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/1FfuMTOZz8 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) October 5, 2018

Residents in Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia will have until 7:30 p.m. E.T. to cast their ballots.

In North Carolina, Senator Joe Manchin has reportedly become the front-runnt to keep his seat, after being the only Democrat to express support for Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

8 p.m. E.T.

Beto bus! However you plan on getting there before 7, find your polling place at https://t.co/DgSAL5kPBE pic.twitter.com/HXOVDVCFRG — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 6, 2018

Residents in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, the Florida panhandle, Illinois, most of Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, most of Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Eastern half of South Dakota, Tennessee, and most of Texas will have until 8 p.m. E.T. to cast their ballots.

Certainly, the biggest race in these areas is between former Presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his challenger Beto O’Rourke.

However, singer Taylor Swift’s endorsement of two Democratic candidates in Tennessee also have many watching those races carefully as well.

8:30 p.m. E.T.

Whether it’s strengthening our military, growing a healthy U.S. economy, or keeping our communities safe, we’ve delivered on our promises to Arkansans and Americans. Here are the numbers that show it → pic.twitter.com/rLdqDczbYs — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) November 6, 2018

Residents in Arkansas will have until 7:30 p.m. E.T. to cast their ballots.

The biggest race in this state is in the Second District where Republican incumbent French Hill is favored to win, even with a recent campaign ad stirring up controversy.

9 p.m. E.T.

Don’t forget to vote for Team Walker today to help us keep Wisconsin moving forward! We have a plan to keep Wisconsin working for generations to come! The polls close at 8pm. https://t.co/eEOFaAjLUk pic.twitter.com/QPqjYUJQSz — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 6, 2018

Residents in Arizona, Colorado, the rest of Kansas, Louisiana, the rest of Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, the Western half of South Dakota, the rest of Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming will have until 9 p.m. E.T. to cast their ballots.

There are a few notable races in these areas, but one of the more notable ones is in Wisconsin, where Scott Walker is hoping to take the seat being vacated by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

10 p.m. E.T.

How do you build a campaign:

…that is funded by regular people?

…that fights for Iowans, not special interests?

…that stands up for common decency?

…that bridges divides instead of creating them?

…that reaches so many turned off by politics?

The answer, is Faith. pic.twitter.com/tj60S2dPO8 — J.D. Scholten (@Scholten4Iowa) October 23, 2018

Residents in the Southern half of Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, most of North Dakota, the Southeast corner of Oregon, and Utah will have until 10 p.m. E.T. to cast their ballots.

The big race to watch here is in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, where Republican Representative Steve King is hoping to keep his seat after publicly supporting white nationalist and Nazi groups.

His biggest opponent is Democrat J.D. Scholten.

11 p.m. E.T.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet and want to, you can in the below states. You just have to drive to your county’s election office. Here’s a link to the various election offices in California. https://t.co/8sBwH6i2gH pic.twitter.com/BLqo1MqsPz — Noah centineo (@noahcent) November 6, 2018

Residents in California, Hawaii, the Northern part of Idaho, the rest of Oregon, the rest of North Dakota and Washington will have until 11 p.m. E.T. to cast their ballots.

If you are watching California races closely, you will be waiting some time for results, as the state allows mail-in ballots and is known for its slowly counting votes.

Midnight E.T.

Knocking doors making sure Alaskans have a voting plan. Vote early or on Election Day, there is so much at stake. Voting info. available @ak_elections. #akelect #akgov pic.twitter.com/An9ozODv12 — Mark Begich (@MarkBegich) November 5, 2018

Residents in most of Alaska will have until 12 a.m. E.T. to cast their ballots.

The biggest race happening in Alaska is between former Democratic Senator Mark Begich, Republican rival Mike Dunleavy and Libertarian candidate Billy Toien. Both candidates are hoping to take the Governor position being exited by Bill Walker.

1 a.m. E.T.

Residents in the rest of Alaska will have until 1 a.m. E.T. to cast their ballots.

Once these citizens complete their voting, all of the nation will have cats their midterm election ballots.