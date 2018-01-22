What’s Open and Closed During the Government Shutdown

The Statue of Liberty in New York began welcoming huddled masses again on Monday despite the federal government shutdown, but the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall in Philadelphia and most federal buildings remain closed.

A funding agreement struck with New York State allowed the statue to remain open after Congress failed to pass a spending bill, sending the federal government into shutdown mode on Saturday.

New York State will reopen the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. We will not stand by as this symbol of freedom and opportunity goes dark. pic.twitter.com/s73nTc8ipK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 21, 2018

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote Monday at noon ET on a bill to reopen the government and fund it for three weeks. It’s not clear if this plan will win over enough Democrats to pass.

In the meantime, while most federal buildings are closed, airports, the U.S. Postal Service, national security and law enforcement operations are still operating. The Smithsonian Institution’s museums, the National Zoo, Veteran Affairs hospitals and federal courts also are open.

USPS operations will not be interrupted due to the Gov’t shutdown, & all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual. Because we are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of our products & services, & not by tax dollars, USPS will not be impacted. pic.twitter.com/FS7kyvlONV — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) January 20, 2018

Other “essential” federal workers are still on the job, including FBI agents, Transportation Security Administration screeners at airports and the Coast Guard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is dealing with the flu epidemic, and the Internal Revenue Service, which is dealing with the new tax law, also remain on the job.

The Defense Department said military and civilian personnel will continue normal duty but would not be paid. Military death benefits will also not be dispersed.

The Department of Health and Human Services furloughed 50% of its staff and cut back certain services, such as Indian Health Services and child welfare programs. It continues treating current patients, however.

The Department of Education sent home more than 90% of its total staff but said federal financial aid workers would still report to work.