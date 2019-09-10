Apple iPhone 11 Pro: What is Wifi 6?

Along with the announcement of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, it was revealed that the device will have a featured called Wifi 6, but many may not be sure what exactly that is. According to The Verge, Wifi 6 is essentially just faster wifi. “Wi-Fi 6 is the next generation of Wi-Fi. It’ll still do the same basic thing — connect you to the internet — just with a bunch of additional technologies to make that happen more efficiently, speeding up connections in the process,” Verge journalist Jacob Kastrenakes explains.

Regarding the speed of Wifi 6, Kastrenakes says there are two answers. The “short but incomplete” answer is, Wifi 6’s speed is 9.6 Gbps. “That’s up from 3.5 Gbps on Wi-Fi 5,” he explains.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The he offers the “real answer,” writing, “Both of those speeds are theoretical maximums that you’re unlikely to ever reach in real-world Wi-Fi use. And even if you could reach those speeds, it’s not clear that you’d need them. The typical download speed in the US is just 72 Mbps, or less than 1 percent of the theoretical maximum speed.”

iPhone 11

• Six New Colors

• 6.1” Liquid Retina Display

• Spatial Audio

• Dolby Atmos

• 12 MP Wide Camera

• 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera

• Night Mode

• QuickTake

• SloMo Selfies

• A13 Bionic

• WiFi 6

• Starts at $699#iPhone11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/lCdD9AYRAc — Nanda Vardhan (@_NandaVardhan) September 10, 2019

Wifi 6 is starting to become an available aspect of many new devices, such as the iPhone 11.

It is also available in many new laptops and tablets as well.

Introducing the #DellXPS 13 developer edition featuring Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and now updated with Intel’s latest 10TH Generation processors and the Killer™ AX1650 (2×2) built on Intel WiFi 6 Chipset for even more performance. #IFA19 https://t.co/MsRD8IdsmV pic.twitter.com/w2sQPTdY1q — Dell (@Dell) September 6, 2019

Consumers may be tempted to run out an start buying Wifi 6 enabled devices, but Kastrenakes does not recommend this.

“To be clear: this is not something you’ll want to run out to the store and buy a new laptop just to get. It’s not that game-changing of an update for any one device,” he offers.

ASUS #ProArt StudioBook Pro X -17″ 16:10 FHD Display (in 15″ chassis)

-180 lay-flat hinge

-Intel Core i7/Xeon

-NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000

-Up to 128GB DDR4 RAM

-2TB SATA HDD

-Twin 12V Vortex Fan Cooling

-ScreenPad 2.0

-WiFi 6

-2.45KG#IFA19 pic.twitter.com/LefHLAugtC — Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) September 4, 2019

“Instead, new devices will start coming with Wi-Fi 6 by default. As you replace your phone, laptop, and game consoles over the next five years, you’ll bring home new ones that include the latest version of Wi-Fi,” Kastrenakes goes on to say.