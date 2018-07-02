What and When Is Independence Day?

If you hear “Independence Day” and immediately think of the classic ’90s sci-fi, action film starring Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum, well… you’re half-right.

The holiday is more commonly referred to as July Fourth or the Fourth of July because of the day on which it is observed. Independence Day is simply another name for the patriotic American holiday that has become a day to celebrate with family and friends.

It can sometimes be a tad confusing, as a different title can suggest that it might be a different holiday, but they are in fact one in the same.

The origin of the holiday dates all the way back to July 4, 1776, the day the members of the first Continental Congress signed the Declaration of Independence, which asserted the United States as a free nation. Prior to this, the nation had been part of the British Empire.

Less than a decade later, the Massachusetts General Court became the first ever state legislature to recognize the fourth of July as a state-sanctioned celebration. Then, about 90 years after that the United States Congress made Independence Day an unpaid holiday for federal employees, a move that was overturned in 1938 when it became a paid federal holiday.

To this day, the Fourth of July — or Independence Day — is devoutly celebrated by Americans all over the nation with get-togethers, big events, parades, and firework displays.

While July 4, 2018 is still a few days away, many Americans have already taken to posting about Independence Day on social media.

“Independence Day celebration should be at least a 3 day holiday,” one Twitter user suggested. “It’s our Nations Independence!”

Happy Independence Day! Whatever you’re doing today, be safe, be thankful, and celebrate this great nation! pic.twitter.com/bZP4QN2D2Y — Stanislav Verbytskyi (@Stan_NYL) June 29, 2018

“My grandpa has a huge God Bless America sign that could be seen for a mile when lit up and every year around Christmas and Independence Day he puts it up and rearranges it to say America Bless God and I just find that to be so pure,” another person tweeted.

It should be illegal for the Fourth of July to be on a Wednesday. — Buffalo Girl (@BuffaloGrlProbs) June 29, 2018

As mentioned previously, Independence Day traditionally sees cities all over America putting on events, parades, and fireworks shows for the public to enjoy.

Make sure to check with your local government agencies to see what events might be provided in your area.