Wendy’s Unveils New Bacon Jalapeno Cheeseburger and Bacon Jalapeno Fries

Wendy’s is celebrating Baconfest in a big way and spicing up the menu as they do it. The beloved fast food chain has announced two new bacon-inspired dishes set to be added to the menu, the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger and Bacon Jalapeño Fries. The items are joining the chain’s Made to Crave menu, which also includes the S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, the Peppercorn Mushroom Melt, and the BBQ Cheeseburger, as well as the Avocado BLT, S’Awesome Bacon Chicken and Barbecue Chicken.

With a suggested price of $5.29 in the U.S., the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger is made with fresh, never frozen beef that is topped with American cheese, crispy fried onions, Jalapeños, Applewood smoked bacon, and a warm cheddar cheese sauce. It also boasts a smoky Jalapeño sauce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Giving an extra kick to their fries, the Bacon Jalapeño Fries feature the chain’s natural cut, sea salt fries that are topped with shredded cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, Jalapeños, smoky Jalapeño sauce, and a warm cheddar cheese sauce. The dish has a suggested price tag of $2.69.

The new menu items comes as Wendy’s celebrates Baconfest, a weeks-long celebration of the fan-favorite food item that also sees customers scoring some awesome deals. In mid-June, the fast food chain teased some of those deals, which kicked off on July 21 and end on Aug. 25.

“As the number one seller of bacon cheeseburgers across the fast food industry, no one does bacon like Wendy’s. You can call it an obsession and you’d be right,” Carl Loredo, Wendy’s U.S. chief marketing officer, said in a statement at the time. “We’re giving our customers what they want most – the ultimate bacon celebration. Why? Because our customers deserve it, and because…Bacon.”

One such deal is the offer to grab a a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with a purchase of at least $10, and a $0 delivery fee when you order though DoorDash with the code BACONFEST.

Through Aug. 25, customers can also use the Wendy’s mobile app to get a free order of Baconator Fries with any purchase.

In honor of Baconfest, the chain also teamed up with IMDb to bring BaconFest to the IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 18. Those who attended the IMDb Fan Party scored a free Son of Baconator burger.

More deals can be found downloading the Wendy’s app. Once downloaded, head to the “Explore” tab and click “offers” to find all deals currently available.