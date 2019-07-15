Wendy’s Unveils ‘Baconfest’ New Menu, Deals

If you love bacon, Wendy’s is the place to go for the next few weeks thanks to their BaconFest deals. The restaurant chain will have plenty of bargains for people who love their Baconators and Bacon Cheeseburgers, and love ordering online.

On Monday, Wendy’s announced its BaconFest deals. The biggest deal is a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with a purchase of at least $10, and a $0 delivery fee when you order though DoorDash with the code BACONFEST.

On Wednesday, July 17, Wendy’s “might” have a streaming show on Twitch, where the company “might” give out special codes for free Baconators on DoorDash, according to the company’s press release.

Lastly, through Aug. 25, you can use the Wendy’s mobile app to get a free order of Baconator Fries with any purchase.

“As the number one seller of bacon cheeseburgers across the fast food industry, no one does bacon like Wendy’s. You can call it an obsession and you’d be right,” Carl Loredo, Wendy’s U.S. chief marketing officer, said in a statement Monday. “We’re giving our customers what they want most – the ultimate bacon celebration. Why? Because our customers deserve it, and because…Bacon.”

The Baconfest deals kick off on July 21 and end on Aug. 25.

Wendy’s has gone all in on offering as many menu items with bacon as possible. In April, the fest food chain launched the “Made to Craze” chicken menu items, which includes Avacado BLT and S’Awesome Bacon Chicken sandwiches. The menu items were inspired by the success of the S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger and other Made to Crave Hamburger items.

“After seeing the customer response to our Made to Crave Hamburger lineup, we knew we had to continue the excitement and flavor creativity with chicken,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Executive Vice President, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer, said in April. “So why settle for basic when you can satisfy your cravings with any undeniably good, every day flavor from our lineup of new Made to Crave Chicken sandwiches.”

Wendy’s has also launched several promotions in the past year to help raise the profile of the popular Baconator sandwich. Back in February, the company gave away free Baconators to anyone who made a Wedny’s order of $10 or more through DoorDash. In February, Wendy’s also gave away free Baconator Fries orders with another app purchase.

Last week, Wendy’s announced a team-up with IMDb to bring BaconFest to the IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 18. Anyone who attends the IMDb Fan Party gets a free Son of Baconator burger.