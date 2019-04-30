Wendy’s Reveals Three New Menu Items

Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently to get to Wendy’s Made to Crave Menu, which now features three new chicken sandwiches.

The beloved fast food chain announced on Tuesday a new chicken lineup to its expanding Made to Crave Menu that “guaranteed to satisfy those craveable taste buds”: Avocado BLT, S’Awesome Bacon Chicken and Barbecue Chicken.

The new additions feature each of Wendy’s different fillets – lightly breaded and specially seasoned homestyle, grilled and spicy. Each sandwich is made with all white meat chicken with no artificial flavors, preservatives or colors from artificial sources.

“After seeing the customer response to our Made to Crave Hamburger lineup, we knew we had to continue the excitement and flavor creativity with chicken,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Executive Vice President, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer, said. “So why settle for basic when you can satisfy your cravings with any undeniably good, every day flavor from our lineup of new Made to Crave Chicken sandwiches.”

A “creamy, fresh, and crunchy take on the classic BLT,” the Avocado BLT features a grilled chicken fillet, a slice of melted muenster cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, greenhouse-grown tomatoes, creamy avocado, lathered in a buttermilk ranch sauce and placed between a warm and fluffy premium bun.

Drawing inspiration from its predecessor, the S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, the S’Awesome Bacon Chicken boasts a lightly breaded and specially seasoned Homestyle chicken fillet, a slice of melted muenster cheese, three strips of sizzling Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, greenhouse-grown tomatoes, Wendy’s Side of S’Awesome sauce, all of which are cushioned between a premium bun.

The Barbecue Chicken, described as having “familiar and comforting” flavors, boasts a spicy chicken fillet, a slice of melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, and three juicy pickles, all of which are smothered in a sweet and smoky Kansas-City-style barbecue sauce.

The new menu additions come just two months after Wendy’s added the “craveable, mind blowing, unforgettable” additions of the S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, the Peppercorn Mushroom Melt, and the BBQ Cheeseburger to the Made to Crave Menu, which is a line of premium sandwiches.

“There’s a reason we named the new menu line, Made to Crave,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Executive Vice President, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer, said at the time. “Because it’s true. These hamburgers are so undeniably good that Made to Crave is being integrated as part of our everyday menu.”