Wendy’s Offering Fans Opportunity to Grab a Free Biggie Bag Through DoorDash

Wendy’s is kicking off March Madness in a big way, offering fans the chance to slam-dunk a free meal.

The fast food chain has teamed up with food delivery service DoorDash to debut an all-new value meal – the $5 Biggie Bag, which, for a limited time only, really only costs absolutely nothing.

Customers can also score free delivery through DoorDash, meaning they won’t have to leave the couch as they watch the tournament if they spend $10 on their order.

The value bag, part of an ongoing March Madness-themed promotion, features a four-piece order of chicken nuggets, small fries, and a small drink. It also includes the newly debuted Bacon Double Stack, which boasts two patties of fresh, never frozen beef that are topped with Applewood Smoked bacon, melty American cheese, crunchy crinkle-cut dill pickles, fresh white onions, ketchup, and mustard.

Fans can score the delivery now through Sunday, March 24, or while supplies last, by navigating to the DoorDash app, available on both iOS and Android devices, or DoorDash.com to make a Wendy’s order. Simply put in the promo code REEBIGGIEBAG, which can only be used once per DoorDash account, at checkout to receive one free $5 Biggie Bag.

A code is not necessary for free delivery on orders of $10 or more.

The $5 Biggie Bag follows on the heels of an entirely different deal. For a limited time only, and ending on March 19, Wendy’s offered customers the chance to score $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers, the burger that is made with “fresh, never frozen beef, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo.”

The $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal was also part of the ongoing March Madness-themed promotion, which continues the fast food chain’s ongoing efforts to bring customers awesome deals throughout 2019.

At the beginning of the year, the fast food chain offered customers the chance to score free Baconators for an entire week. That deal was followed the chain offering free Baconator fries in February and free Bacon Cheeseburgers and Frosties earlier this month. The heavy deals on the bacon-topped items is largely in response to fast food competitor McDonald’s recent introduction of the Big Mac Bacon Burger, the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries.

At the launch of the January deal, Wendy’s executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer Kurt Kane stated that Wendy’s has “always owned bacon” and that the chain wasn’t “afraid to throw down the gauntlet.”