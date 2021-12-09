Wendy’s Giving out Free Spicy Menu Item This Weekend

Wendy’s is turning up the heat this weekend with a deal that will have customers scoring a beloved menu item for free! The fan-favorite fast-food chain is giving customers a chance to walk away with a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich via a buy one, get one free Spicy Chicken Sandwich deal. The deal, available only through the Wendy’s app, runs through Sunday, Dec. 12, according to Chew Boom.

A staple on the menu for years now, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich begins with a juicy chicken breast that is marinated and breaded in the chain’s “unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices to deliver more flavor inside and out.” The chicken is then topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo, all of which is sandwiched between two fluffy buns. Wendy’s says of the sandwich in its official description, “it’s the original spicy chicken sandwich, and the one you crave.”

To score the BOGO Spicy Chicken Sandwich deal, customers will need to have the Wendy’s app. Free and available for download here, the app allows customers to view the full Wendy’s menu, place orders for pickup or delivery, and even earn points. For every $1 spent, Wendy’s app users and loyalty members will earn 10 points, which can then be traded in for menu items in the Rewards Store. The app also allows customers to access any ongoing deals and coupons.

The buy one, get one free Spicy Chicken Sandwich deal is just one of several mouth-watering deals Wendy’s is running. According to Thrillist, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering two week-long deals each week for the rest of the year and into the very first days of 2022. These deals target everything from nuggets to fries and will see customers walking away with some massive savings.

Following the Dec. 6 – Dec. 12 BOGO Spicy Chicken Sandwich deal, customers will be able to access a buy one, get one free Dave’s Single promo on the app. The limited-time promo runs from Monday, Dec. 13 until Sunday Dec. 19, after which a free small Chili with any purchase promo will be available from Monday, Dec. 20 until Sunday, Dec. 26. A final promo will run from Monday, Dec. 27 until Sunday, Jan. 2 and will allow customers to get a free six-piece order of nuggets with a purchase. Wendy’s is also offering several promos on fries during the remainder of the year, with a free any-size fry order with any purchase deal running now through Sunday, Dec. 19. Customers will be able to get free Baconator Fries with any purchase from Monday, Dec. 20 until Sunday, Jan 2.