Wendy’s Employee Arrested, Accused of Exposing Himself in Front of Customer

A Denver Wendy’s employee was arrested for allegedly exposing himself in front of a customer in October. The victim spoke about the incident this week, after watching Denver7 Investigates‘ report on the high number of personal recognizance bonds granted to defendants in court. The Wendy’s employee, Redmond Ogden, allegedly exposed himself just five hours before the incident at the restaurant but was still granted a PR bond, which allowed him to leave jail without posting monetary bond in exchange for signing a document promising to return to court for the next hearing.

When the victim went to the Wendy’s in October, she allegedly saw Ogden masturbating. “It was really gross, really creepy,” she told Denver7. According to court documents, after the incident, the victim began crying two blocks from the restaurant and called the police to report what happened.

Police later connected Ogden to the incident and two other cases of indecent exposure. A second victim accused the man of exposing himself on a bus. She recorded the incident on her phone and gave the recording to the police. The arrest warrant affidavit included details of a third incident in March when Ogden allegedly exposed himself on the street. Police called the restaurant victim to a precinct, and she picked Ogden out of a lineup.

The restaurant victim did not share her name out of fear for her safety. “I don’t want him to see my face. It’s like, I’m really scared,” the woman told Denver7. “I wrote a letter to the judge saying I don’t think it’s fair you are letting him out on a PR bond.” She believes giving Ogden a PR bond was “unfair” and “sad.”

The Denver District Attorney’s office prosecutor asked for a monetary bond for Ogden, citing Ogden’s past charges. The prosecutor also pointed to a letter from one victim asking for a high bond, according to a recording of the court hearing Denver7 obtained. Ogden’s public defender argued that a PR bond was appropriate in the case. The magistrate granted the PR bond request, even though she found Ogden’s behavior “alarming.” Denver7 also discovered that Ogden faced lewd conduct and sexual battery charges in California over the summer.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen told Denver7 about the decision in Ogden’s case. “It’s frustrating in this particular case and it continues to be frustrating because I see all too many examples exactly like this.”

Wendy’s declined to respond to the victim’s allegations on camera. However, the company told Denver7 that Ogden no longer works at the Denver restaurant.