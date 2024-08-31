Wells Fargo Employee Found Dead 4 Days After Clocking in at Work

Wells Fargo said the employee was discovered in a "very underpopulated area" of the office.

A Wells Fargo employee was found dead at her desk in an Arizona company office four days after she last clocked in for work, according to local police reports. Denise Prudhomme, a 60-year-old employee at a Wells Fargo corporate facility in Tempe, Arizona, entered the building for what would unknowingly be her final work day on Friday, Aug. 16.

According to information provided by the Tempe Police Department to CNN, Prudhomme's entry was logged at 7 a.m. No subsequent records of her entering or exiting the premises were noted.

The grim discovery was made on Aug. 20 when on-site security personnel stumbled upon what they suspected to be the lifeless body of an employee within a cubicle on the building's third level. Authorities confirmed that Prudhomme was officially pronounced deceased at 4:55 p.m. that day, according to the media outlet.

Wells Fargo spokesperson Ruben Pulido responded to the incident in a statement to CNN: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well supported during this difficult time."

The financial institution has pledged to reassess its internal procedures concerning employee safety and wellness in the wake of Prudhomme's untimely passing. Pulido also mentioned that counseling services were made available to affected staff members.

The circumstances surrounding Prudhomme's death have sparked concern among her colleagues. Speaking anonymously to CNN affiliate KPNX, some employees voiced their unease about the situation. They pointed out that while the majority of the office's workforce operates remotely, the building maintains a round-the-clock security presence, leading them to question why Prudhomme's condition wasn't noticed earlier.

Adding to the unsettling nature of the incident, some staff members reported detecting an unpleasant odor in the days leading up to the discovery. However, they had initially attributed this to potential plumbing issues within the building.

Wells Fargo has since clarified that Prudhomme was situated in a "very underpopulated area" of the office at the time she was found. The company also addressed concerns raised by some employees about the delay in notification regarding Prudhomme's death, explaining that protocol required her family to be informed before any public announcements could be made, per USA TODAY.

As of Friday, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner had not yet determined the cause of Prudhomme's death. A spokesperson for the Tempe Police Department stated, "The preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of foul play," though the investigation remains ongoing.

The Tempe Police Department confirmed to the outlet that firefighters also responded to the scene on Aug. 20. The authorities are currently in the process of interviewing employees at the Wells Fargo location to gather additional information about the incident.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Wells Fargo reiterated its commitment to employee welfare: "We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce. Counselors are available to support any employees impacted by this event." The company had previously indicated to the outlet that it would be conducting a review of its internal procedures in light of this tragic occurrence.