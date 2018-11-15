10 Weird Holiday Gift Ideas

The holidays are the time for giving, but sometimes finding the right gift is more difficult than expected. Whether you’re looking for the perfect something to gift your weird aunt, or just want to give a gag gift to earn a few laughs, there’s plenty out there to fill your Yuletide needs.

Keep scrolling to see the weirdest holiday gifts you can give this holiday season. And if you’re looking for some more awesome gifts, check out these 10 gift ideas under $10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

​

Coffee and Donut Mug

Give the gift of a perfect breakfast this Christmas by gifting someone with a coffee and donut mug. The mug isn’t just any ordinary mug, but instead it has a special spot located on it to place a donut for easy handling and carrying.

Santa Flask

The holidays mean a lot of time spent with family, which is all nice and well until family time turns into hours upon hours of uncomfortable conversations. So spread the Christmas cheer this year by gifting a friend with a Santa Flask. Designed to look like a typical Christmas stocking, this flask is the perfect way to sneak booze into your family get together.

​

Vinome

Have a wine lover in your life that’s constantly trying to find the perfect wine? Look no further, because Vinome is here to save the day and end the search forever. This DNA analyses kit selects wine for individuals based on flavor preferences found on certain gene markers.

Pillow Hat

Exhaustion can hit anywhere and at any time, and plopping your face down on your desk to catch a few z’s isn’t the most comfortable. The pillow hat can solve that, though. The plush pillow is always ready to use – all that you have to do is lay your head down.

​

Giant Pocket Shirt

Do you have a friend who’s constantly dropping things because their hands are too full? This shirt with a giant pocket is the perfect gift for them, even if it is a bit strange. The pocket is large enough to hold just about anything, including multiple bottles of beer, a cat, and even a piglet, according to the company’s website.

Fish Sandals

Let someone slip into these sandals that almost look like real fish. Just be careful that whoever you gift these sandals to won’t think you’re trying to tell them that they have smelly feet.

​

Licki

For the cat person in your life, consider gifting them the Licki, which will allow them a more intimate experience grooming their cat. The giant tongue-like brush is placed in the owner’s mouth, which they then use to brush their cat, mimicking the way cats groom themselves.

Sh*t ‘N’ Stroke

Using the bathroom isn’t the most exciting time, but the Sh*t ‘N’ Stroke is changing that. Let your friend practice their putter when they’re using the bathroom using this bathroom-friendly mini-golf set.

​

Experience Tube

If you want to give the gift of a one-on-one conversation with someone in your life, go with the Experience Tube, which will allow you to have a conversation without any interruptions or distractions.

Singing Pasta Timer

Flinging spaghetti against the wall and seeing if it sticks is one way to till if pasta is ready, but the slimy marks left are nothing to be desired. This signing pasta timer will save walls and sing a nice tune once your pasta is tender and ready to eat.